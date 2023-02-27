Sally Field's Son Sam Greisman Deserves a Trophy for His Hilarious 2023 SAG Awards Commentary

Sally Field's son certainly regrets not going to this party.
While watching the 2023 SAG Awards Feb. 26, Sam Greisman, 35, was prepared to cheer on his mom as she was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. But during the show, the writer couldn't help but have some FOMO as his mom received a whole lot of love from presenter Andrew Garfield.
"Andrew Garfield really raising the bar for her real life family," Sam tweeted during the show. "We're not that nice to her."
But that wasn't the only star excited to see Sally. When cameras caught the Oscar winner chatting with Austin Butler, Sam tweeted, "She has better game than me."
And after a fan shared a photo of Sally meeting up with Amanda Seyfried on the red carpet, Sam simply wrote, "Picked up another hottie."
So, why was Sam missing from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif., this weekend? All the writer revealed was that he was "not able to attend."
But after the show, Sam joked that he should have done all that he could to grab a seat.
"Big mistake for me not to be there," he wrote on Twitter. "Not able to try and flirt with Andrew Garfield, please pray for me and my pain."
All jokes aside, it was a big night for Sally who was able to celebrate her nearly 60-year career in front of her peers. During her acceptance speech, the 76-year-old actress acknowledged how acting helped her become her most authentic self.
"I first found this stage when I was 12 years old in the seventh grade and after that, I never left the drama department," she told the audience. "When I got off stage, I felt shy and careful and hidden. I would think and rethink everything before I could say or do anything. But on stage, I never knew what I would say or do. I would surprise myself."
After countless projects including roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Forrest Gump, Steel Magnolias and more, Sally says she still feels grateful for the opportunity to appear on the big screen.
"Acting to me has always been about finding those few precious moments when I feel totally, utterly and sometimes dangerously alive," she said. "There is not a day that I don't feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actor."
To see more stars at the 2023 SAG Awards, keep reading.