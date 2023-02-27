Sally Field's Son Sam Greisman Deserves a Trophy for His Hilarious 2023 SAG Awards Commentary

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 BEST Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Zendaya & More

Sally Field's son certainly regrets not going to this party.

While watching the 2023 SAG Awards Feb. 26, Sam Greisman, 35, was prepared to cheer on his mom as she was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. But during the show, the writer couldn't help but have some FOMO as his mom received a whole lot of love from presenter Andrew Garfield.

"Andrew Garfield really raising the bar for her real life family," Sam tweeted during the show. "We're not that nice to her."

But that wasn't the only star excited to see Sally. When cameras caught the Oscar winner chatting with Austin Butler, Sam tweeted, "She has better game than me."

And after a fan shared a photo of Sally meeting up with Amanda Seyfried on the red carpet, Sam simply wrote, "Picked up another hottie."

So, why was Sam missing from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif., this weekend? All the writer revealed was that he was "not able to attend."