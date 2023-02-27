Jessica Chastain Has the Last Laugh After 2023 SAG Awards Slip

Watch : Jessica Chastain Teases Broadway's Revival of A Doll's House at Globes

Jessica Chastain recovered like a pro after her slip at the 2023 SAG Awards.

After winning The Actor for her outstanding performance in the limited series George & Tammy on Feb. 26, the actress headed up the stage steps in her Zuhair Murad gown to accept the honor. While she stumbled on the stairs, she quickly caught herself and continued to deliver a heartfelt speech.

Chastain even showed she could laugh off the small mishap. As she wrote on Instagram Feb. 27, "The shock of last night really swept me off my feet!"

All jokes aside, the Oscar winner—who played Tammy Wynette opposite Michael Shannon's George Jones in the Showtime series about the country music singers—then took a moment to reiterate her gratitude to the members of SAG-AFTRA for the award.

"To my fellow SAG members, THANK YOU," she continued. "It means so much to be recognized by you. I am honored to be able to bring the story of #GeorgeAndTammy to you. I loved playing Tammy Wynette."