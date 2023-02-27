Why Hailey Bieber's Marriage to Justin Bieber Always Makes Her Feel Like One Less Lonely Girl

Watch : Hailey Bieber Defends Kendall Jenner's "Long Ass Hands"

Hailey Bieber loves nothing more than keeping Justin Bieber company.

The model got candid with her husband of four years about their relationship and she revealed her favorite thing about being married to the singer.

"Honestly the companionship I feel we have," Hailey told Justin as he interviewed her for a Vogue Australia profile published Feb. 25. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

This isn't the first time the Rhode Beauty founder has gushed about her dynamic with the "Peaches" singer, whom she wed in a New York City courthouse in 2018 before exchanging vows for a second time in South Carolina the following year.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," Hailey told Harper's Bazaar in August 2022. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."