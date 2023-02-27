Why Hailey Bieber's Marriage to Justin Bieber Always Makes Her Feel Like One Less Lonely Girl

Hailey Bieber loves nothing more than keeping Justin Bieber company.
The model got candid with her husband of four years about their relationship and she revealed her favorite thing about being married to the singer.
"Honestly the companionship I feel we have," Hailey told Justin as he interviewed her for a Vogue Australia profile published Feb. 25. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."
This isn't the first time the Rhode Beauty founder has gushed about her dynamic with the "Peaches" singer, whom she wed in a New York City courthouse in 2018 before exchanging vows for a second time in South Carolina the following year.
"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," Hailey told Harper's Bazaar in August 2022. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."
And although Hailey would spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more with her hubby, she acknowledged that their marriage takes constant effort.
"It still does take a lot of work to make it work," the 26-year-old continued. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."
Hailey also reflected on how her and the "Holy" artist navigated their respective health scares together—with her suffering from a blood clot in her brain in March 2022 and Justin, 28, experiencing temporary partial facial paralysis after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome a few months later.
"Over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues," she shared. "You have to figure out how to deal with this s--t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!"