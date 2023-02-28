Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Finally Returns After Leaving Season 10 for Health Issues

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

Captain Lee Rosbach is officially back on the high seas.

More than two months after the Below Deck star left the show to seek medical attention back home in the States for an ailment that made walking difficult, the 73-year-old finally returned to relieve interim Captain Sandy Yawn on the Bravo series' Feb. 27 episode.

At the end of the episode, Sandy announced her "bittersweet" departure from the St. David with the return of Lee by reflecting on her time with the crew, "I have really grown fond of all of you."

After they thanked Sandy for her service this season amid Lee's absence, she admitted feeling "emotional" about leaving the super-yacht.

"When you go through this together and you come out on top, it creates this incredible bond," she told the staff. "You're special, don't forget that."

In a confessional, Sandy reflected on their season 10 ups and downs together, which included the dramatic firings of Stews Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber.