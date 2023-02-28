Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Finally Returns After Leaving Season 10 for Health Issues

Captain Lee Rosbach is officially back on the high seas.
More than two months after the Below Deck star left the show to seek medical attention back home in the States for an ailment that made walking difficult, the 73-year-old finally returned to relieve interim Captain Sandy Yawn on the Bravo series' Feb. 27 episode.
At the end of the episode, Sandy announced her "bittersweet" departure from the St. David with the return of Lee by reflecting on her time with the crew, "I have really grown fond of all of you."
After they thanked Sandy for her service this season amid Lee's absence, she admitted feeling "emotional" about leaving the super-yacht.
"When you go through this together and you come out on top, it creates this incredible bond," she told the staff. "You're special, don't forget that."
In a confessional, Sandy reflected on their season 10 ups and downs together, which included the dramatic firings of Stews Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber.
"I am just so grateful for their hard work, their dedication," she admitted of the remaining crew. "It's like we were in the trenches together. What they've gone through to this point is pretty awesome. I'm gonna miss them."
Upon re-boarding the St. David in St. Lucia with the help of a single-arm crutch, Lee stated in a confessional, "I'm so goddamn glad to be back. I feel like I'm back where I belong."
And he also shared an update on his health, informing Sandy he's "doing great" after receiving treatment for inflammation in his sciatic nerve.
"I've made a lot of improvement," he explained in his confessional. "I've been spending every day in physical therapy and it was tough. Doctors have assured me I'm not going to damage myself any more by working and I'll be goddamned if anything's gonna keep me from it."
When Sandy explained her decision to fire Alissa for insubordination on the previous charter, Lee stated he was confident she did the right thing.
"If they need to go, they need to go," he said. "She's the one that had to deal with it and I'm sure she made the best decision for the boat and for the crew."
After Sandy said her goodbyes to the crew, Lee thanked her for stepping in during his time of need. "I can express how much I appreciate that," he said in a confessional, "and maybe someday I'll get to return the favor for her."
And in true Captain Lee form, he shared one hilarious message with the crew once he was settled back aboard: "Now get your asses back to work."
Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
