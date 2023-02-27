Don't Miss This All-Star Roster for Celebrity Game Face Season 4

2023 SAG Awards

Get ready for Celebrity Game Face's most star-studded season yet.

The Kevin Hart-hosted E! competition series returns for season four this April with a roster including Ice-T and Coco Austin, Elle King and Dierks Bentley, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Rita Ora and her sister Elena, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker plus The Miz and Maryse.

As Natasha Lyonne teases in the season four first look, released Feb. 27, "This is crazy as hell."

She's certainly not wrong. As always, the show will see these stars head to head in absurd challenges, all in the hopes of winning the Hart of a Champion trophy and money for the charity of their choice.

And, if you ask Hart, becoming a champ is a pretty big deal: "'It's not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game'—who ever said that was a loser!"

This season, expect countless OMG moments with new at-home games like "Flip It Good," in which one teammate wears, you guessed it, flippers on their feet and tries to flip waffles into a bowl on their partner's head. 

Funniest Celeb Game Face Moments Ever

There's also "Celeb Face Game," which has a competitor place a picture of a person or animal over their face. The challenge? They must guess with certain hints being off limits.

Other stars who will make appearances include Tiffany Haddish, Fat Joe, NE-YO, Sherri Shepherd, Malin Ackerman, Jason Derulo, Tamar Braxton, Nikki Glaser, David Dobrik, Maria Menounos and Latto.

Check out the hilarious trailer above and watch Celebrity Game Face when it returns Thursday, Apr. 6, at 9 p.m. on E!.

Until then, catch up on past episode anytime here.

Season four of Celebrity Game Face premieres Thursday, Apr. 6, at 9 p.m., only on E!.

