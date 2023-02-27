Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer Proves a Battle Is Brewing On and Off the Soccer Field

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Contrary to popular belief, you can sometimes get what you want.

Fans of Ted Lasso know that all too well as they were finally blessed with the season three trailer on Feb. 27. Set to the tune of "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by The Rolling Stones, the video montage shows most of your favorite characters walking back into AFC Richmond.

Co-creators and stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt as well as Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Anthony Head, Cristo Fernández and Juno Temple can all be seen in the clip. Their scenes include yet another charming press conference, a family dinner, some tour bus shots, and even a bed moment between Roy and Keeley.

However, there's one person missing from the locker room: Nick Mohammed's Nate the Great.

"In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard," Apple TV+ detailed. "Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency."