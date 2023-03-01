15 Amazon Products You've Probably Been Putting Off Buying (But Should Finally Get)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The days are finally starting to get warmer, and a new month is here. As we prepare for the coming of spring, it's the perfect time to wrap up loose ends and get your (shopping) game face on. The time has come, bestie— that is, the time to finally move all those items you've been eyeing for the longest time to your cart and click that "Checkout" button.
In case you need a gentle refresher on which items are worth investing your time and money in, we've rounded up some top-rated products from Amazon that are sure to make your life a little easier and better. From skincare essentials to home organization must-haves, you won't regret moving past the shopping procrastination stage and finally buying these items.
So, trust the process and get your shopping on.
Tree of Life Vitamin C Brightening Facial Serum
Vitamin C is super important for skin health, and there are so many benefits for incorporating it into your daily routine. I actually reordered this Vitamin C serum last week after finishing my first bottle— I love how it helps brighten and moisturize my skin, while also minimizing the dark spots on my face.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Using a water flosser to tackle hard-to-reach plaque is an absolute game-changer in your oral care routine. This Aquarius Water Flosser is at the top of its game, with cool features like a built-in timer and LED display, fully rotating tip, 10 different settings for a custom clean and a massage mode for gum stimulation.
AquaHomeGroup 15 Stage Shower Filter
Speaking of game-changing products, this shower filter is one that lands at the top of my must-buy list. By removing heavy metals and other harmful sediments in your water, the filter helps purify your shower water. According to the brand, this can help reduce dry and itchy skin, as well as hair and scalp health.
Aroeve Air Purifier
This air purifier is compact yet powerful. It's equipped with a multi-layer filter that works to continuously purify air particule such as dust, hair, pollen, smoke and more in your home so you can breathe high-quality air from day to night.
Basic Concepts Tongue Scraper (2 Pack)
Take your oral care routine to the next level with this tongue scraper, which is made of stainless steel and features a wide, curved line to fit your tongue. I started using this tongue scraper two years ago, and I was super impressed (and disgusted) by the gunk that it picked up from my tongue.
Rubbermai Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber
If grout makes you grouchy, this cordless battery power scrubber is here to give you peace of mind. It has 2 different scrubbing settings and can help clean grout lines, corners, tiles, bathtubs and more. It's also super lightweight, ergonomically designed and water-resistant.
M2 Basics Premium 300 Piece First Aid Kit
Having a reliable first aid kit on hand, whether in your home, office or car, can be a lifesaver. This emergency kit is comprehensively equipped with 300 pieces that will keep you prepared for the most common minor injuries or medical injuries, and it comes in a compact and durbale carry case so you can take it with you anywhere.
Madesmart 2-Tier Organizer
If you're determined to finally organize your under-the-sink kitchen space, office cubicle or bathroom medicine cabinet, we've got you covered. This multi-purpose, 2-tiered organizer comes with removable storage baskets and adjustable dividers for easy, custom organization.
Gimars Gel Memory Foam Set Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad
If a majority of your day consists of staring at a computer screen and working with a keyboard and mouse, it's important to prioritize your health and comfort, especially since you're staying in one position for extended durations of time. This keyboard and mouse wrist pad set is made of comfortable memory foam to improve your hand/wrist posture, prevent joint and wrist problems and release tension in your elbows and shoulders.
Qutool Lumbar Support Pillow
In a similar vein, if you're sitting in a chair either at home or in the office, chances are you'll relate to that oh-so-awful lumbar pain that makes you twist from left to right and say, "Oh, my back." This lumbar support pillow is uniquely designed to help mitigate that pain; it's contoured to support the entire expanse of your back, supporting proper posture while maintaining a gentle curve in your spine.
OHill Cable Clips (16 Pack)
Chargers, cables and cords, oh my! Save your sanity and keep your home clutter-free with these handy cable clips that will keep your desk organized by keeping all your cords in place. The brand also notes that you can use these clips as pen and toothrbush holders, and they're made of extra-strong sticky pads to hold them in place securely.
Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2 Pack)
This product, which has 49,100+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, is the definition of the phrase "trust the process." Treat your dry, hard, scaly and cracked feet to some TLC with this foot peel mask that will temporarily make your feet look like snake shedding its skin, but then reveal satisfyingly soft and silky smooth skin underneath.
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil with Vitamin E
This body oil fully lives up to hype it received on TikTok and among 70,300+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. According to the brand, it's clinicaly proven to help repair skin damage and scars from pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne, aging and more. It's packed with powerful, natural oils like Vitamin A oil, Vitamin E oil, chamomile oil, sunflower oil and more.
Huonul Vanity Mirror with Lights
Have you ever put on makeup and thought it turned out well, and then stepped into a well-lit area and then realized in horror that all the colors and pigmentation were wrong? Yeah, me too. This light-up vanity mirror is here to save you from experiencing that situation ever again— it's equipped with adjustable light, a touchscreen switch, various magnication modes and 3 panels so you can make sure each and every detail is just right.
Keurig 3-Month Brewer Maintenance Kit
This Keurig brewer maintenance kit comes with everything you need to keep your Keurig coffee machine in tip-top shape in the long term. It includes 4 rinse pods, 1 bottle of descaling solution and 2 water filter cartridge refills to make the process of upkeeping your machine as easy and smooth as possible.
