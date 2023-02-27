Could Rihanna Ever Guest Star on Abbott Elementary? Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson Say...

When she gonna learn, learn, learn, learn, learn?
Rihanna and Sheryl Lee Ralph famously tag-teamed Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, with the Abbott Elementary star performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and the "Diamonds" singer taking the stage for the halftime show. The event came three months after the actress popped up in the Fenty X Savage fashion show in November. So, could fans see Rihanna return the favor by appearing on Abbott Elementary anytime soon?
As Sheryl noted, the pregnant Grammy winner—who is also mom to a 9-month-old son with A$AP Rocky—might be a little preoccupied at the moment.
"Believe it or not, there will be a baby making an appearance," she explained exclusively to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25. "I mean, Rihanna is having a baby. So, in the next six to nine months, I think she has other things that she will be thinking about."
The ABC sitcom's creator Quinta Brunson more or less echoed her co-star's opinions about inviting the "Work" singer into their hallowed hallways.
"We'll see what happens," she admitted. "We'll see when I jump the shark."
But while Rihanna might be busy, one star who has confirmed her desire to enroll in Abbott is Keke Palmer.
"All Quinta has to do is call me," Keke said of a possible cameo at the TIME100 Next event on Oct. 25. "I just love Abbott Elementary because it's such a sweet show, wholesome show, but also has great messages for anyone."
And she's not alone. The Bear's Ayo Edebiri has already popped up as a new character in season two as the estranged sister to Quinta's character over FaceTime.
The NAACP and BET honored Abbott Elementary with six of the night's biggest awards—including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Janelle James, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Tyler James Williams and both Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative for Quinta.
The sitcom also stars Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis, all of whom were in attendance at the awards show.
Take a lesson from Abbott Elementary, every Wednesday on ABC.