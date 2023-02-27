Could Rihanna Ever Guest Star on Abbott Elementary? Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson Say...

Watch : Zendaya's STUNNING Red Carpet Return at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna and Sheryl Lee Ralph famously tag-teamed Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, with the Abbott Elementary star performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and the "Diamonds" singer taking the stage for the halftime show. The event came three months after the actress popped up in the Fenty X Savage fashion show in November. So, could fans see Rihanna return the favor by appearing on Abbott Elementary anytime soon?

As Sheryl noted, the pregnant Grammy winner—who is also mom to a 9-month-old son with A$AP Rocky—might be a little preoccupied at the moment.

"Believe it or not, there will be a baby making an appearance," she explained exclusively to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25. "I mean, Rihanna is having a baby. So, in the next six to nine months, I think she has other things that she will be thinking about."

The ABC sitcom's creator Quinta Brunson more or less echoed her co-star's opinions about inviting the "Work" singer into their hallowed hallways.

"We'll see what happens," she admitted. "We'll see when I jump the shark."