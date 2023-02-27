Blake Shelton Reveals Why He's Leaving The Voice After 23 Seasons

Watch : Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After 23 Seasons

Blake Shelton is ready to say goodbye to The Voice—but not before one last hurrah.

The country star will be hanging up his hat as a coach on the NBC singing competition after the show's upcoming 23rd season and he's sharing new insight into his decision to walk away from the series after 12 years.

"I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit," Blake told the TODAY show in a Feb. 27 interview. "And then, because of COVID, I didn't want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I'll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again."

However, the 46-year-old, who will coach alongside Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper next season, joked that there is one thing that could get him to stay for a 24th season.

"I'd like for Kelly to not be on the show anymore," he said of his fellow season 23 coach. "I just think there's too much Kelly Clarkson on television, in general."