TikToker Elyse Myers Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Is Elyse Myers growing her family? Great question, she would love to tell you.
The TikToker announced that she and her husband Jonas Myers are expecting their second child together in a Feb. 24 video drawing inspiration from The Office episode called "Local Ad."
"It all starts with two people, but you can never tell where those people will end up," she said in a video shared to her social media channels. "People fall in love, they change, they grow and then sometimes they have babies. And then babies become their whole world. And in a fast-moving world where good news moves at the speed of time, and bad news isn't always what it seems. Because when push comes to shove, people deserve the chance to score."
The announcement is chock-full of references to The Office ad—which saw Steve Carell's character Michael Scott making his own commercial for the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in the 2007 episode—down to using the Chariots of Fire theme music.
Just as a piece of paper travels from one person to another in The Office, Elyse and Jonas—who also share son August, 2—pass off a piece of paper about the baby news. And similar to Michael uncrumpling a piece of paper at the end that reads "world's most creative boss," Elyse flattens out a document that reads, "We are pregnant."
"Team Myers," she says as she and Jonas hold up Office-style mugs with the words "world's best" mom and dad written across the front. "Becoming a family of four September 2023."
Followers couldn't get enough of the announcement, and it even caught the attention of those from The Office, including Jenna Fischer, who commented "Congratulations!!!" Added The Office's official Instagram account, "Future regional manager in the making."
And Elyse appreciates all the congratulatory messages. "I actually can't wrap my head around the fact that we are going to be parents to 2 human beings," the Funny Cuz It's True podcast host wrote in a follow-up Instagram post. "#surpriseimpregnant."