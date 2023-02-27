TikToker Elyse Myers Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Watch : Will We Ever Get More of "The Office"?

Is Elyse Myers growing her family? Great question, she would love to tell you.

The TikToker announced that she and her husband Jonas Myers are expecting their second child together in a Feb. 24 video drawing inspiration from The Office episode called "Local Ad."

"It all starts with two people, but you can never tell where those people will end up," she said in a video shared to her social media channels. "People fall in love, they change, they grow and then sometimes they have babies. And then babies become their whole world. And in a fast-moving world where good news moves at the speed of time, and bad news isn't always what it seems. Because when push comes to shove, people deserve the chance to score."

The announcement is chock-full of references to The Office ad—which saw Steve Carell's character Michael Scott making his own commercial for the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in the 2007 episode—down to using the Chariots of Fire theme music.