Isle of Paradise, Peter Thomas Roth, MAC Cosmetics, It Cosmetics, and More Beauty Deals From Top Brands

Trying new beauty products is such an enjoyable experience. There's just something so satisfying about finding the makeup and skincare products that work for your routine, right? And if you can do that while you save some money, that's even better. Stock up on your favorite brands with some can't-miss deals.
You can get two Isle of Paradise self-tanners for the price of one. Score two MAC Cosmetics mascaras for less than the price of one. Buy It Cosmetics powder foundation at half price. This bundle has $142 worth of Peter Thomas Roth products available for just $65.
Those are just some of the best deals right now. Keep on reading to find out about some more major discounts.
The Best Beauty Deals Right Now
MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara Duo
Get two MAC Cosmetics mascaras for less than the price of one. The MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara is $26, but you can get two for just $21 from QVC. This mascara delivers an instant lift and a noticeable curl that holds for 16 hours, according to the brand. Its formula is flake-proof, smudge-proof, clump-proof, sweat-resistant, and humidity-resistant, but you don't have to worry about that dreaded struggle to remove your makeup. It comes off with makeup remover and warm water without any harsh scrubbing. Another great thing about this mascara is that it feels so lightweight on your lashes, never weighing them down.
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops Duo Drops Duo
Usually, the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops cost $32, but you can get two for the price of one. There are three shades to choose from.
Get a natural-looking tan without the harmful sun exposure when you add the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops to your skincare routine. If you're nervous about using self-tanner, this is the easiest option. All you need to do is put a drop or two to your favorite moisturizer or serum and apply as normal. Just make sure you wash your hands after.
If you want a light glow, just add a small drop. If you want a more bronzed look, add more drops. It's totally up to you. This is a completely customizable experience and it's incredibly seamless since you can just apply your favorite lotions as you normally word.
MAC Ace Your Face Look In A Box
You can get $104 worth of MAC Cosmetics products for just $49. Create a dazzling look with this set. Here's what you need to know:
- Prep + Prime Lip- Put a thin layer of primer over your lip to get a smooth application and long-lasting wear from your lip liner and lip liner.
- Love Me Lipstick in E For Effortless- A deep red shade with a satin-soft finish that's light on your lips.
- Dazzleshadow- A sparkling eyeshadow in beige with some pink sparkles.
- Technakohl Liner- A soft black with brown undertone shade
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Classics 5-Piece Kit
If you want to try some anti-aging skincare products, this bundle has $142 worth of Peter Thomas Roth products available for just $65. Here's what you get with this Peter Thomas Roth bundle:
- Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, a refreshing face wash.
- FIRMx Peeling Gel, exfoliates and lifts the skin to create a smoother-looking complexion, according to the brand.
- Retinol Fusion PM Serum, the ideal night time skincare product, which focuses on improving your skin's tone and texture, the brand claims.
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum, the dose of hydration that your skin needs all year long.
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, a highly-hydrating lotion that feels weightlessly light on your skin.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara Duo
The It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara is a complete game-changer. If you want super volume and stretch, this one does the trick with just one coat. However, you don't have to stop at just one coat. If you want to take your lashes to another level, this formula is easy to layer— with no clumping, fading or smudging.
If you want to take your lashes to new heights, you are in luck because there's a can't-miss deal/ You can get two It Cosmetics mascaras for just $34. If you bought two mascaras individually, it would cost $52. This is a 35% discount.
IT Cosmetics Celebration Foundation Duo with Brush
If you don't have a ton of time to get ready, a powder foundation is the way to go. You can create a flawless look with just a 30-second application. Powder foundations are also great because they absorb excess oil and prevent shine. You can also create an airbrushed, photo-filter-in-real-life finish.
The IT Cosmetics Celebration Foundation has everything you'd love about a powder foundation and more. It has a silk-like formula that delivers an incredibly smooth application without settling into fine lines, pores, and wrinkles. If you want to try it out, there's a can't-miss deal where you get 2 IT Cosmetics powder foundations and an application brush for just $69. If you purchased all of these products separately, it would cost $137.
Shop this 50% off deal before it disappears.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream Duo with SPF 50
If you want that "no makeup" look, but you do want to wear something on your skin, there are some great CC creams you can use for that "skin-like" finish.
And that's where IT Cosmetics comes through with a hero product. The company's CC Cream is called "Your Skin But Better," which sounds like the ideal makeup look for most people. This best-selling CC cream is really multiple products in one: a foundation, a brightening color corrector, makeup primer, hydrating serum, a serum concealer, and more. The cream enhances elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and locks in moisture.
If you are intrigued, you're in luck because you can get two of them at a $24 discount. This duo has 6,000+ 5-star reviews from QVC shoppers. There are 22 shades to choose from.
Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Water Drench Hydra-Pair
Give your skin the ultimate dose of hydration with these two bestsellers from Peter Thomas Roth. Apply the under eye gel patches on clean, dry skin. Leave them on for 10-15 minutes. When you're done, gently pat in the remaining serum (never tug or rub).
You can use the moisturizer in the morning and at night. For optimal application, use this after cleansing and toning your skin.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation, w/ Bye Bye Pores and Brush
The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation gives you the coverage of a foundation and the hydration of a moisturizer. Plus, it protects your skin from the sun with SPF 50. QVC has a bundle with the Bye Bye Foundation, Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Loose Setting Powder, and an application brush. After putting on foundation, brush on the powder to give your look an airbrushed finish, reducing the appearance of pores and wrinkles.
If you bought all three IT Cosmetics products separately, it would cost $123, but you can get this set for just $77 from QVC. Make your life easier and opt for this simple, yet effective, makeup routine from IT Cosmetics.
