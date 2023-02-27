Get Whiter Teeth in 6 Minutes and Save 58% On This Supersmile Product Bundle

Need additional info before you shop? Check out these Supersmile product reviews.

Supersmile Reviews

A fan of the set shared, "Seeing results in 2 weeks. I've been using the Supersmile toothpaste for 10 years with drugstore brand whitening mouthwash. It worked very well, but recently even adding white strips is not improving my stains. This kit looked like it would be worth a try. I'm so glad I did! The activating rods, accelerator, and pre-rinse were new to my brushing routine. It's already whitened my teeth by 2 shades. Can't wait to see the results after 30 days of use."

"This stuff to me is the best. The kit is such a good value too because you get a few of the whitening rods and the rinse. All in all, I'd say its worth it. It even helps whiten crowns and dental work back to its original shade. Nothing else has ever done that," another shopper said.

"Whitens very well! After brushing every morning I rinse with this product. What I like is that coats in between your teeth and whitens those stains, also," a shopper said about the Supersmile Whitening Pre-Rinse.

Another shared, "I just got the product in and tried it! When I first smelled it I was like 'Ok, same smell like any other Mouthwash' but after 30 seconds in my mouth I was like WOW! My mouth feels so clean and my teeth are shiny as hell! I L-O-V-E every Supersmile product!"

