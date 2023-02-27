Get Whiter Teeth in 6 Minutes and Save 58% On This Supersmile Product Bundle

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Unfortunately, teeth whitening treatments at the dentist can be expensive. At-home whitening products can be time-consuming. If you want a teeth whitening option that's effective, quick, and budget-friendly, there's a great deal you need to check out.
You can get a whiter smile in just six minutes with this Supersmile bundle. This set has five top-selling products that will help you get a whiter, brighter smile for just $47 when you use the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. If you bought these products individually, it would cost $80.
If you're looking for more reasons to smile, having whiter teeth is a great starting point. Shop this deal while you can!
Supersmile 6 Minutes to a Whiter Smile (Worth $80)
Use the code CELEBRATE at checkout to get this set for $47. You can whiten your teeth without irritation when you add these Supersmile products to your routine. Here's what you get in this bundle:
- Supersmile Professional Activating Rods (5 Individual Rods)- Use this before brushing your teeth. Swab the serum across your teeth and leave it on for 30 seconds. Don't rinse. Follow up with the toothpaste and Whitening Accelerator.
- Supersmile Professional Whitening Toothpaste, which lifts stains from teeth, caps, veneers, and dentures, according to the brand. It's also great to fresh breath and prevent cavities.
- Supersmile Professional Whitening Accelerator, which gently whitens the teeth and removes stains. Combine this with your toothpaste, then brush as usual for about 2 minutes. You can use this twice a day.
- Supersmile 45° Patented Toothbrush. This brush was designed to effectively clean above and beneath the gum line while you polish and whiten your teeth, per the brand.
- Supersmile Whitening Pre-Rinse- Rinse with one teaspoon for about 30 seconds before you brush.
Need additional info before you shop? Check out these Supersmile product reviews.
Supersmile Reviews
A fan of the set shared, "Seeing results in 2 weeks. I've been using the Supersmile toothpaste for 10 years with drugstore brand whitening mouthwash. It worked very well, but recently even adding white strips is not improving my stains. This kit looked like it would be worth a try. I'm so glad I did! The activating rods, accelerator, and pre-rinse were new to my brushing routine. It's already whitened my teeth by 2 shades. Can't wait to see the results after 30 days of use."
"This stuff to me is the best. The kit is such a good value too because you get a few of the whitening rods and the rinse. All in all, I'd say its worth it. It even helps whiten crowns and dental work back to its original shade. Nothing else has ever done that," another shopper said.
"Whitens very well! After brushing every morning I rinse with this product. What I like is that coats in between your teeth and whitens those stains, also," a shopper said about the Supersmile Whitening Pre-Rinse.
Another shared, "I just got the product in and tried it! When I first smelled it I was like 'Ok, same smell like any other Mouthwash' but after 30 seconds in my mouth I was like WOW! My mouth feels so clean and my teeth are shiny as hell! I L-O-V-E every Supersmile product!"
