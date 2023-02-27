Go Behind the Scenes of the Star-Studded 2023 SAG Awards With Photos of Zendaya, Jenna Ortega and More

It was a star-studded night at the 2023 SAG Awards. Ready for an encore? See behind-the-scenes photos from the event featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson and more.

Take a bow, actors because that's a wrap on the 2023 SAG Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, and stars from this year's major films and TV shows came to celebrate the work of their peers.

In terms of the night's big winners, the casts of Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus took home the trophies for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy and Drama series, respectively, and the stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once received the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture accolade. Sally Field was also honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award (click here to see the complete list of winners).

But that's not all. There were also plenty of fabulous fashions, heartfelt speeches and even some red carpet reunions. While viewers were able to stream the event on Netflix's YouTube channel, there may have still been a few candid moments they didn't get to see.

To see some of these behind-the-scenes snapshots, keep scrolling.   

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Jenna Ortega & Zendaya

Would you dance, dance, dance for joy if you ran into these two at the SAG Awards?

Soul Brother/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Beatrice Granno & Haley Lu Richardson

Checking into the White Lotus: the winners of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain & Viola Davis

The George & Tammy actress and The Woman King star, who appeared alongside each other in the 2011 movie The Help and in the 2013 film series The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, dazzled in their Zuhair Murad and Valentino gowns.

Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Jennifer Coolidge & Brendan Fraser

The stars both had something to celebrate as Coolidge took home the trophy in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for her work in The White Lotus and Fraser won in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role group for his acting in The Whale.

 

 

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Laura Linney & Cate Blanchett

The Ozark actress and the Tár star, both nominees, turned heads in their Christian Siriano and Armani Privé ensembles.

Soul Brother/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Quinta Brunson

Attention, class! Abbott Elementary's cast, including star and creator Brunson, just won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award.

 

Matt Petit/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Ke Huy Quan & Orlando Bloom

After the Pirates of the Caribbean alum presented the Everything Everywhere All at Once star with The Actor, the two celebrated with a quick photo backstage.

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Ayo Edebiri, Megan Stalter & Kathryn Newton

The Ant-Man and the Wasp celeb snapped a marvelous selfie with The Bear star and the Hacks actress.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Michelle Yeoh & Angela Bassett

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress stunned in their Schiaparelli and Giambattista Valli gowns.

Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock
Haley Lu Richardson & Ashley Park

There's only one word for this photo of The White Lotus actress and the Emily in Paris star: magnifique!

Soul Brother/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph & Chris Perfetti

Melissa Schemmenti, Barbara Howard and Jacob Hill will have a lot to celebrate at school on Monday after the Abbott Elementary cast's big win!

Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Amanda Seyfried

On Wednesdays we wear pink. But on Sunday at the SAG Awards, the Mean Girls alum, who was nominated for her performance in The Dropout, rocked a green Prada dress.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Sally Field & Andrew Garfield

The Spider-Man star's speech about the SAG Life Achievement Award winner was a super tribute.

Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

The A Quiet Place co-stars were among the many couples who enjoyed a date night at the 2023 SAG Awards.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Zendaya & Austin Butler

Fans had a big hunk o' love for this photo of the Euphoria star and the Elvis actor, who also both appear in Dune: Part Two.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Ke Huy Quan & Jenna Ortega

It doesn't need to be Wednesday for it to be the perfect time to take a selfie.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Haley Lu Richardson

Cheers to The White Lotus star and her Carolina Herrera gown.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Cara Delevingne, Aubrey Plaza & Ariana DeBose

The Carnival Row alum, the White Lotus actress and the West Side Story star came together for one star-studded pic.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Emily Blunt & Jamie Lee Curtis

How excited were they about Curtis' SAG Awards win for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once? Their faces say it all.

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Leo Woodall, Meghann Fahy & Theo James

The trio has gone from the White Lotus resort in Sicily to the SAG Awards stage in L.A.!

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Austin Butler & Taron Egerton

The Elvis star and the Black Bird actor suited up in Gucci and Giorgio Armani, respectively for the celebration. 

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Adam DiMarco & Simona Tabasco

The White Lotus' Albie and Lucia together again.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Elaine Hendrix & Lisa Ann Walter

This Parent Trap pic with Meredith Blake and Chessy had us feeling nostalgic for the '90s.

Earl Gibson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler & Adam Scott

And Parks and Recreation fans couldn't get enough of this reunion.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield & Eddie Redmayne

Tick, tick...time for a photo with the tick, tick... BOOM! star and The Good Nurse actor.

