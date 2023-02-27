See Jennifer Coolidge, Quinta Brunson and More Stars Celebrate at the 2023 SAG Awards After-Party

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 BEST Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Zendaya & More

Let's raise a glass to these iconic photos.

After the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, it was time for the stars to let loose. So, what did they do? Headed to the after-party, of course.

For many, it was time to celebrate their award show wins, including the cast of The White Lotus—who took home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series—and the stars of Abbott Elementary—who won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category. (You can see the complete list of winners HERE.)

Viola Davis, Tobey Maguire and Ariana DeBose were also among the stars to join in on the festivities at People's post-SAG Awards Gala, along with the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once—who scored multiple awards at the ceremony earlier in the evening—and Brendan Fraser, who brought his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor award with him to the after-party.