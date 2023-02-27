See Jennifer Coolidge, Quinta Brunson and More Stars Celebrate at the 2023 SAG Awards After-Party

Following the 2023 SAG Awards, the casts of The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary headed to the star-studded after-party. Get a glimpse inside the festivities below.

Let's raise a glass to these iconic photos. 

After the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, it was time for the stars to let loose. So, what did they do? Headed to the after-party, of course.

For many, it was time to celebrate their award show wins, including the cast of The White Lotus—who took home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series—and the stars of Abbott Elementary—who won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category. (You can see the complete list of winners HERE.)

Viola Davis, Tobey Maguire and Ariana DeBose were also among the stars to join in on the festivities at People's post-SAG Awards Gala, along with the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once—who scored multiple awards at the ceremony earlier in the evening—and Brendan Fraser, who brought his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor award with him to the after-party.

SAG Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Take a look at all the star-studded after-party photos below! (And see all of the SAG Awards red carpet fashion HERE.)

White Lotus Season 3?

Is Tobey Maguire ready to check into The White Lotus? While we don't know about that, he did pose for a pic with season two star Meghann Fahy.

This Photo Is Everything, Everywhere All at Once

Harry Shum Jr., Janelle James, Michelle Yeoh, Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson commemorated their award show wins with a group photo.

She Did the Thing!

Ariana DeBose was a powerhouse in pink at the after-party.

Cheers

The White Lotus' Adam DiMarco, Theo James, Jon Gries and Leo Woodall couldn't contain their excitement after the show's big win.

Sealed With a Kiss

Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson shared a kiss at the bash.

From The White Lotus to the SAG Awards

Will Sharpe and on-screen wife Aubrey Plaza posed with their Actor awards.

Group Hug

Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco had a White Lotus reunion.

Checking In With This After-Party Squad

The White Lotus co-stars Francesco Zecca, Jennifer Coolidge and Paolo Camilli marked the major milestone with a group photo.

Winning Duo

The Abbott Elementary co-stars celebrated with their Actor trophies. 

Date Night

Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon turned the award show into a stylish date night.

Award Show Success

After a moving speech at the SAG Awards, Brendan Fraser was the toast of the town.

Powerhouse Pair

Tobey Maguire and Quinta Brunson had cameras flashing at the after-party.

Time to Celebrate

After the Everything, Everywhere All at Once stars won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, actors Brian Le, James Hong and Andy Le posed for a celebratory pic at the after-party.

Sleek & Stylish

2023 SAG Awards nominee Taron Egerton sported a stylish suit for the star-studded affair.

The First Couple

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and husband Peter Marc Jacobson had a glamourous night out at the event.

