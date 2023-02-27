Why Ke Huy Quan’s 2023 SAG Awards Speech Inspired Everyone Everywhere All at Once

Ke Huy Quan's triumphant award season continues.
As the Everything Everywhere All At Once star picked up his statue for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2023 SAG Awards, of which he became the first Asian male to win the award, he reflected on the historic achievement in his heartfelt speech.
"This is a really emotional moment for me," Ke said while accepting the green man. "Recently I was told that if I was to win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."
Joining him in the category were Paul Dano (The Fabelmans), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse).
The 51-year-old—who first shot to fame as a child star in the ‘80s with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies—noted that he ended up taking a decades long hiatus from acting, "because there were so few opportunities."
"And now tonight here we are, celebrating James Hong, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau and Harry Shum Jr.," he continued. "The landscape looks so different now than before. So thank you so much all of you in this room and everyone who contributed to these changes."
Giving a nod to his co-star Michelle, Ke noted, "I'm so glad that when we both started our careers in 1984 that one day we would meet on the big screen."
He concluded his speech with a special message for the viewers, "To all those at home that are watching, that are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you."
"Thank you for everyone rooting for me," Ke added, "I will be rooting for you."