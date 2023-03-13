Olivia Wilde Looks Darling in a Leather Bra at Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 Party

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

Don't worry, darling: Olivia Wilde has arrived on the red carpet.

The actress-director stunned in a black leather bra and a white plunging, asymmetrical off-shoulder gown by Gabriela Hearst as she stepped out at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars party at Los Angeles' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12. With her hair done in loose waves, she completed her head-turning look with a diamond choker and dangling earrings.

For makeup, Olivia rocked a smokey bronze eye with a pale pink lip. (See all the fashions at the annual bash here.)

The glam outing comes amid a big week for Olivia. On March 10, the filmmaker rang in her 39th birthday at Creative Artists Agency's party celebrating this year's Academy Awards. At the star-studded bash, Olivia stopped to catch up with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal before blowing out the candles on her red-and-white birthday cake.

The event was also attended by her Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh, though the two did not post for a photo together.