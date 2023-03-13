Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Olivia Wilde Looks Darling in a Leather Bra at Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 Party

Olivia Wilde stunned in black leather bra and plunging white gown by Gabriela Hearst at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars party in Los Angeles March 12. See her darling look.

Don't worry, darling: Olivia Wilde has arrived on the red carpet.

The actress-director stunned in a black leather bra and a white plunging, asymmetrical off-shoulder gown by Gabriela Hearst as she stepped out at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars party at Los Angeles' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12. With her hair done in loose waves, she completed her head-turning look with a diamond choker and dangling earrings.

For makeup, Olivia rocked a smokey bronze eye with a pale pink lip. (See all the fashions at the annual bash here.)

The glam outing comes amid a big week for Olivia. On March 10, the filmmaker rang in her 39th birthday at Creative Artists Agency's party celebrating this year's Academy Awards. At the star-studded bash, Olivia stopped to catch up with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal before blowing out the candles on her red-and-white birthday cake.

The event was also attended by her Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh, though the two did not post for a photo together.

According to a screenshot Olivia later shared on Instagram Stories, their movie was March 10's most-streamed flick on HBO Max—a feat she called a "cool birthday gift." 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia added in a message to fans March 12, "Thank you to everyone who watched."

In a seperate post, the House alum shared picture of herself about to dig into another plate of sweet treats, joking in the caption, "Still milking this s--t for more cake and candles."

Keep reading to see Olivia's latest red carpet look, as well as more celebs celebrating the Oscars.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Jessica in Carolina Herrera

John Shearer/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy in Zuhair Murad 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah in Nina Ricci

John Shearer/WireImage

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Ralph Lauren

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

David Benioff & Amanda Peet

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Leslie Mann

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes

In Carolina Herrera

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

In Elie Saab

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In Gabriela Hearst

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Donald Glover

In Alexander McQueen

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sienna Miller

In Fendi

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Off-White

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Matt Bomer

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Judith Light

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Queen Latifah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

In Givenchy

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

In Versace

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

