Olivia Wilde Looks Darling in a Leather Bra at Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 After-Party

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

Don't worry, darling: Olivia Wilde has arrived on the red carpet.

The actress-director stunned in a black leather bra and a white plunging, asymmetrical off-shoulder gown by Gabriela Hearst as she stepped out at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party at Los Angeles' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12. With her hair done in loose waves, she completed her head-turning look with a diamond choker and dangling earrings.

For makeup, Olivia rocked a smokey bronze eye with a pale pink lip. (See all the fashions at the annual bash here.)

The glam outing comes amid a big week for Olivia. On March 10, the filmmaker rang in her 39th birthday at Creative Artists Agency's party celebrating this year's Academy Awards. At the star-studded bash, Olivia stopped to catch up with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal before blowing out the candles on her red-and-white birthday cake.

The event was also attended by her Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh, though the two did not post for a photo together.