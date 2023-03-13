Olivia Wilde Looks Darling in a Leather Bra at Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 After-Party

Don't worry, darling: Olivia Wilde has arrived on the red carpet.
The actress-director stunned in a black leather bra and a white plunging, asymmetrical off-shoulder gown by Gabriela Hearst as she stepped out at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party at Los Angeles' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12. With her hair done in loose waves, she completed her head-turning look with a diamond choker and dangling earrings.
For makeup, Olivia rocked a smokey bronze eye with a pale pink lip. (See all the fashions at the annual bash here.)
The glam outing comes amid a big week for Olivia. On March 10, the filmmaker rang in her 39th birthday at Creative Artists Agency's party celebrating this year's Academy Awards. At the star-studded bash, Olivia stopped to catch up with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal before blowing out the candles on her red-and-white birthday cake.
The event was also attended by her Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh, though the two did not post for a photo together.
According to a screenshot Olivia later shared on Instagram Stories, their movie was March 10's most-streamed flick on HBO Max—a feat she called a "cool birthday gift."
Olivia added in a message to fans March 12, "Thank you to everyone who watched."
In a seperate post, the House alum shared picture of herself about to dig into another plate of sweet treats, joking in the caption, "Still milking this s--t for more cake and candles."
