Jessa Duggar Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald have suffered a tragic loss.
The 19 Kids and Counting alum recently shared that she had suffered a miscarriage during the holiday season in 2022. The 30-year-old said in a Feb. 24 YouTube video that she and Ben learned of the medical news while at an ultrasound appointment after Jessa noticed "spotting" during her pregnancy.
"As soon as she started taking a look at the baby, I could tell there was some concern in her voice," Jessa recalled of the ultrasound technician. "She said, ‘The sack looks good. The baby does not."
Reflecting on how she felt at the time, Jessa noted that she was met with shock and grief.
"Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words in that moment," she shared. "At that moment I was just in complete shock. I didn't have words. I just immediately started crying."
Jessa explained that they then went to a hospital, where she underwent a dilation and curettage procedure. In the moments leading up to the operation, she had doubts.
"I had been prepped for everything, but right as they were wheeling me back I just wanted to ask, ‘Please, can I please have one more ultrasound? Just please somebody check, make sure,'" the Counting On star noted. "I was having all these fears that maybe they got something wrong."
Detailing memories of heartbreaking pain, Jessa shared that the hardest part was when they finished the operation.
"The most devastating moment was waking up after the procedure was over and just having this hollow feeling inside because you know that the life that was in you is no longer there," she said. "You never did get to see your baby or say those goodbyes."
Jessa, who previously suffered a separate pregnancy loss in 2020, shared that while they may never know why they lost their baby, she is now doing bloodwork for "possible blood-clotting disorders" to see if there might be answers in those results.