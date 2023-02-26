Jessa Duggar Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Watch : Jessa Duggar SLAMS Snub Rumors From Jill's Baby Shower

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald have suffered a tragic loss.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum recently shared that she had suffered a miscarriage during the holiday season in 2022. The 30-year-old said in a Feb. 24 YouTube video that she and Ben learned of the medical news while at an ultrasound appointment after Jessa noticed "spotting" during her pregnancy.

"As soon as she started taking a look at the baby, I could tell there was some concern in her voice," Jessa recalled of the ultrasound technician. "She said, ‘The sack looks good. The baby does not."

Reflecting on how she felt at the time, Jessa noted that she was met with shock and grief.

"Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words in that moment," she shared. "At that moment I was just in complete shock. I didn't have words. I just immediately started crying."