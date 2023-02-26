Madonna’s Brother Anthony Ciccone Dead at 66

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Madonna's family is in mourning.

The singer's brother Anthony Ciccone died at age 66 on Feb. 24, according to an Instagram tribute from Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone.

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," Joe shared on Feb. 25. "I've known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone."

Posting a black-and-white photo of Anthony, Joe continued, "As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on."

Noting that "trouble fades," the singer and songwriter said that "family remains— with hands reached across the table."

Madonna, 64, has yet to speak out on social media about her brother's passing, and his cause of death has not been shared.