This Super-Versatile $13 Almond Oil Has 61,400+ Reviews On Amazon

Not too long ago, it was National Almond Day. As an avid almond lover who never skips a day without eating at least a handful of these tiny, nut-ritious powerhouses, I embarked on a quest to find the best almond-related products out there. Lo and behold, the first thing that popped up on my radar was a sweet almond oil that had amassed 61,400+ reviews on Amazon— and was only $13.

Now, I'd like to think that I know a great deal when I see one, but I also know to not go nuts over something at face value, especially when something seems too good to be true. Before I added this almond oil to my shopping cart, I pored carefully through the reviews from Amazon shoppers. To my surprise, this oil far exceeded my expectations, and I was increasingly impressed by the product's versatility and effectiveness.

From skin care, to deep-treatment hair care, to body hydration, to even nail care, homemade soaps and undereye dark circle treatment, the possibilities are seemingly endless for this almond oil. I received mine in the mail about a week ago, and I've used it for eye makeup removal (goodbye raccoon eyes!), as a body oil and as a carrier oil for diluting rosemary oil that I massage into my scalp for hair growth and repair.

So far, I'm nuts for this amazing oil, and I have nothing but positive things to say about it. Although it's only been a week, I've already begun to notice a difference in my skin's smoothness and scalp's health. I also need to mention how it's able to tackle the nearly impossible task of getting all my mascara off— a feat that none of my previous makup-removing balms, wipes and oils have been able to accomplish.

For less than $15, this almond oil is hard to beat. Multiple reviewers also note how a little goes a long way with this product, making it a great value all around. Scroll below to read what some Amazon shoppers have said about this oil, as well as how they've incorporated it in their daily routines.