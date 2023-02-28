This Super-Versatile $13 Almond Oil Has 61,400+ Reviews On Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Not too long ago, it was National Almond Day. As an avid almond lover who never skips a day without eating at least a handful of these tiny, nut-ritious powerhouses, I embarked on a quest to find the best almond-related products out there. Lo and behold, the first thing that popped up on my radar was a sweet almond oil that had amassed 61,400+ reviews on Amazon— and was only $13.
Now, I'd like to think that I know a great deal when I see one, but I also know to not go nuts over something at face value, especially when something seems too good to be true. Before I added this almond oil to my shopping cart, I pored carefully through the reviews from Amazon shoppers. To my surprise, this oil far exceeded my expectations, and I was increasingly impressed by the product's versatility and effectiveness.
From skin care, to deep-treatment hair care, to body hydration, to even nail care, homemade soaps and undereye dark circle treatment, the possibilities are seemingly endless for this almond oil. I received mine in the mail about a week ago, and I've used it for eye makeup removal (goodbye raccoon eyes!), as a body oil and as a carrier oil for diluting rosemary oil that I massage into my scalp for hair growth and repair.
So far, I'm nuts for this amazing oil, and I have nothing but positive things to say about it. Although it's only been a week, I've already begun to notice a difference in my skin's smoothness and scalp's health. I also need to mention how it's able to tackle the nearly impossible task of getting all my mascara off— a feat that none of my previous makup-removing balms, wipes and oils have been able to accomplish.
For less than $15, this almond oil is hard to beat. Multiple reviewers also note how a little goes a long way with this product, making it a great value all around. Scroll below to read what some Amazon shoppers have said about this oil, as well as how they've incorporated it in their daily routines.
NOW Solutions Sweet Almond Oil
This 100% pure sweet almond oil is easily absorbed into skin, gently nourishing it without clogging pores. The oil is derived from pressed almonds, GMP quality assured and hexane-fre; it can be used on your face, skin, scalp and more.
If you're still on the fence about clicking "Add to Cart," take a moment to check out what some reviewers are saying about this sweet almond oil on Amazon.
According to one shopper who uses the oil as a makeup remover, "This oil is not sticky and doesn't have a strong smell. I use sweet almond oil to remove my eye makeup every day, as most other oils will either irritate my eyes or are not the right texture. It's also nice for the skin."
Another reviewer noted that the oil "makes my hair super shiny." They added, "I use this almond oil for my hair and I really liked that it was a lightweight oil unlike before that I was using castor oil on my hair which was a more dense oil this oil also helps my hair be more shiny, silky and softer!"
In addition, one Amazon shopper emphasized the moisturizing quality of the oil, writing, "This is by far my favorite oil. I have used grape seed and coconut oil on my skin in the past, but found that they either don't last all day or leave me feeling a little too oily. This oil seeps into the skin nicely and leaves me feeling moisturized ALL DAY LONG! 10/10!!!!!"
One reviewer said they've been using the oil for the past two years. They wrote, "This is the best I've found for making my chest rubs/ vapor rubs, / face creams/ etc. mixes beautifully in the oils, as I've learned to do thru the book Dr Axe wrote (ancient remedies). So many peple have told me it's lively and helps. I started with OLIVE OIL, and upgraded to this. Love it."
Another shopper wrote, "I bought this to make belly butter, but ended up using it as is and this is my second bottle! Barely has a scent (if scents bother you), I have zero added stretch marks (I'm seven months pregnant) and it's even great for a face moisturizer! My skin started getting dry and my make-up looked so cakey, but applying this and letting it soak in has helped tremendously. The packaging was also leak proof. Tape was holding the cap down and there was a seal. 10 stars!"
Finally, one Amazon reviewer said, "Because of the cancer treatments I've gone through (previously chemo, currently a biologic pill) my skin became super dry and bumpy and itchy. I add a few drops of this oil into whatever lotion I'm using, just mix in my hand, and it really makes difference in my skin. It stops the itching and my skin isn't as rough and bumpy. It also has helped with hair loss and regrowth and hydrating my hair. I've used it on my face as well and no break outs. It's honestly been a miracle for my skin."
