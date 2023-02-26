Lady Gaga Sued by Woman Charged in Dog Theft Who Is Demanding $500,000 Reward

Watch : Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Breaks Silence After Robbery, Shooting

A woman charged with helping to steal Lady Gaga's dogs is hoping to fetch the reward money that was promised for their return.

Jennifer McBride, one of five people arrested in connection with the 2021 armed dognapping of French bulldogs Koji and Gustav, filed a lawsuit against the "Bad Romance" singer Feb. 24, demanding $500,000, the sum of the reward money that the star had promised anyone who safely returned her dogs, per court documents obtained by E! News.

According to the documents, McBride contacted Gaga after the incident and delivered the dogs to the Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Community Police Station. McBride alleges the singer breached the contract by "refusing" to pay her, the lawsuit states.

Per the documents, McBride believes that Gaga's promise to pay the reward money of $500,000.00 "no questions asked" was made "with the intent to defraud and induce members of the public," including herself, "to rely upon it and to act upon said promise by locating and delivering" the bulldogs.