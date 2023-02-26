Farrah Abraham Shares Video of Daughter Sophia Getting Facial Piercings for Her 14th Birthday

Watch : "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future

Farrah Abraham's daughter Sophia Abraham is all grown up and changing up her look again—with mom's permission.

On Feb. 23, the Teen Mom alum shared a TikTok video of the teen getting several facial and ear piercings for her 14th birthday.

"@sophialabraham HAPPY 14th Birthday!" Farrah captioned her post. "#snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake...can you even eat your cake ? #fyp #birthday #birthdaygirl #birthdaygift #fy #lippiercing #genz #y2k #alt #grunge #gothic #emo #xyzbca."

Farrah's video was met with mixed reactions. One fan wrote, "I do love that she's given the freedom to be authentically herself, free from judgement and conforming," to which the reality star responded with three 100 emojis, adding, "With love."

Another user commended Farrah for taking Sophia to get her piercings done in a "clean professional environment...so she doesn't sneak out and do them in someone's garage like i did." The Teen Mom alum replied, "Yes love...I hope yours turned out great & that's correct."