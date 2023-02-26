Farrah Abraham Shares Video of Daughter Sophia Getting Facial Piercings for Her 14th Birthday

Farrah Abraham's daughter Sophia Abraham is all grown up and changing up her look again—with mom's permission.
On Feb. 23, the Teen Mom alum shared a TikTok video of the teen getting several facial and ear piercings for her 14th birthday.
"@sophialabraham HAPPY 14th Birthday!" Farrah captioned her post. "#snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake...can you even eat your cake ? #fyp #birthday #birthdaygirl #birthdaygift #fy #lippiercing #genz #y2k #alt #grunge #gothic #emo #xyzbca."
Farrah's video was met with mixed reactions. One fan wrote, "I do love that she's given the freedom to be authentically herself, free from judgement and conforming," to which the reality star responded with three 100 emojis, adding, "With love."
Another user commended Farrah for taking Sophia to get her piercings done in a "clean professional environment...so she doesn't sneak out and do them in someone's garage like i did." The Teen Mom alum replied, "Yes love...I hope yours turned out great & that's correct."
The 31-year-old, who has been mom shamed before in response to social media posts, also told In Touch Weekly in a statement, "I won't be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become."
She added, "The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That's part of a teen journey as I don't have my belly button piercing anymore."
There are not the first facial piercings for Sophia. The teen got her septum pierced for her 13th birthday in 2022 and her mom was also criticized then for allowing it.
"Sophia is the first in my family to get a septum piercing, and especially at 13," Farrah told TMZ at the time. "This might be the cool mom in me, or just a loving parent, but I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going and sneaking off and doing it herself, getting an infection and whatnot."
In another TikTok, posted Feb. 24, Farrah shared pics from a birthday photo shoot with Sophia and paid tribute to the teen for her 14th birthday. "I want to say beyond love for you, I'm grateful to have you as my daughter," she wrote. "You've helped me recognize how to 'reparent' myself, even while parenting you...how to loose the 'parental ego' that is the ugliest thing in the world, atune and have compassion and for this you've made my world easier to see & overcome my childhood and be present /2 feet in with you!"
Farrah added, "I love you and wishing you the most successful life you deserve filled with compassion not criticism, nor shaming, blaming or rejection for any reason. As your relearning, reparenting yourself and using all the education being seen as 100 % you at every age I know this makes your life flourish way beyond mine- you make me proud, laugh , love and feel the heaven on earth we all should have. Love you Sophia my superstar...Enjoy your time."