Pregnant Rihanna Has a Perfectly Peachy Date Night With A$AP Rocky in Milan

Rihanna showcased her baby bump in a chic outfit on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky during Milan Fashion Week. See her latest look and her past maternity styles.

By Corinne Heller Feb 25, 2023 9:45 PMTags
FashionPregnanciesRihannaFashion WeekCouplesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Here's How Rihanna Does Maternity Fashion

Rihanna took her ultra-chic maternity style abroad for a stylish, romantic trip with A$AP Rocky.

The singer, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, was photographed at a dinner date with the rapper in Milan. The two were seen leaving the city's Langosteria Bistrot restaurant Feb. 24.

For their night out, Rihanna wore a full-length, high draped-neck, satin, Lapointe dress, the color of a ripe peach or melon, with a thigh-high slit. She wore over it a rust orange suede bomber jacket, and also paired the look with silver strappy stiletto sandals. Rocky wore a white T-shirt under a black leather jacket and pale blue, baggy Gucci jeans.

Hours before their dinner date, the hip-hop artist was photographed without Rihanna at the luxury brand's womenswear fall/winter 2023/2024 Milan Fashion Week show.

The day before, the Fenty designer was spotted arriving in the city with the couple's son, 9 months.

Rihanna announced her current pregnancy by showcasing her baby bump while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12. She is set to take the stage again next month at the 2023 Oscars, where she will perform her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she is nominated for her first Oscar.

photos
Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Check out Rihanna's latest look on her dinner date with Rocky and other chic maternity styles she's showcased over the past two years:

Tiziano.Raw / SplashNews.com
Date Night in Milan

Rihanna, pregnant with baby No. 2, is seen on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky in Milan in February 2023.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Super Bowl Surprise

Rihanna announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2 in an epic way: While headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID
Sleepwear Chic

While out in Beverly Hills on April 8, 2022, Rihanna, then pregnant with her first child, rocked a comfy pajama-inspired look, which included a long vintage Azzedine Alaïa blue satin shirt and Alexander Wang cotton shorts. She styled up the outfit with glittery Nike sneakers, a diamond necklace and Balenciaga handbag.

 

BACKGRID
Pretty in Pink Again

The star showcases a playful look while out to dinner in L.A. in April 2022.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Mom, Baby & Baby Daddy

Rihanna appears with partner A$AP Rocky in 2022 while pregnant with her first child.

Instagram/Backgrid
"Best Pregnancy Style Ever"

Rihanna rocked an Alexander Wang ensemble, Amina Muaddi boots, Coperni sunglasses, and Nikos Koulis and EÉRA jewels for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif, and Kim loved her look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

The star sparkled at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID
Night Out

The star showcases her baby bump as she steps out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram / Rihanna
Feeling Blue

...but in a good way! the pregnant star models a turquoise cutout jumpsuit for Instagram, captioning her post, "Thicc."

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Rihanna stepped out in her riskiest look yet for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. 

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci
So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

BACKGRID
#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Backgrid
Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Instagram
Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Ab / BACKGRID
Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock
All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Steps Out With Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming Baby No. 4

2

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Granted Legal Name and Gender Change

3

Perfect Match's Francesca Farago "Bawled" Over Show Rules

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Granted Legal Name and Gender Change

2

Perfect Match's Francesca Farago "Bawled" Over Show Rules

3

Blake Lively Steps Out With Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming Baby No. 4

4

Farrah Abraham Posts Video of Daughter Sophia Getting Facial Piercings

5

How OBX's Madelyn Cline Feels Working With Ex Chase Stokes