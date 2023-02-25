Pregnant Rihanna Has a Perfectly Peachy Date Night With A$AP Rocky in Milan

Watch : Here's How Rihanna Does Maternity Fashion

Rihanna took her ultra-chic maternity style abroad for a stylish, romantic trip with A$AP Rocky.

The singer, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, was photographed at a dinner date with the rapper in Milan. The two were seen leaving the city's Langosteria Bistrot restaurant Feb. 24.

For their night out, Rihanna wore a full-length, high draped-neck, satin, Lapointe dress, the color of a ripe peach or melon, with a thigh-high slit. She wore over it a rust orange suede bomber jacket, and also paired the look with silver strappy stiletto sandals. Rocky wore a white T-shirt under a black leather jacket and pale blue, baggy Gucci jeans.

Hours before their dinner date, the hip-hop artist was photographed without Rihanna at the luxury brand's womenswear fall/winter 2023/2024 Milan Fashion Week show.

The day before, the Fenty designer was spotted arriving in the city with the couple's son, 9 months.

Rihanna announced her current pregnancy by showcasing her baby bump while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12. She is set to take the stage again next month at the 2023 Oscars, where she will perform her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she is nominated for her first Oscar.