Bella Hadid Gets Real About Her Morning Anxiety

Bella Hadid is giving an inside look at a chronic battle she faces.

The supermodel documented herself lying in bed after waking up to talk about her mental health and how it affects her at the start of the day.

"I have like the worst morning anxiety," Bella shared in a Feb. 24 TikTok. "I want to come on here because I want to hold myself accountable for my morning routine and also, I want to just show you something: How f--king dumb I look sometimes in the morning when I do my morning affirmations [and] try to get my routine done. [It] usually doesn't work because I just have so much anxiety."

Bella explained that from time to time, her anxious thoughts overpower her, leading her to not believe the affirmations she recites.

"I wanted to show you was how stupid I feel sometimes when I'm laying here and I don't believe it," she said. "I'll be like, ‘Your gonna have an amazing day today, Bella. You're not gonna let your anxiety overrule you. You are loved. You are loved. You are loved, Bella. Not everyone hates you.'"