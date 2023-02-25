Take Your Skin’s Hydration to the Next Level With This $80 Deal on $214 Worth of Josie Maran Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you want supremely soft skin that you'll be obsessed with, you need to add Josie Maran products into your routine. Josie Maran never disappoints with argan oil-infused products that deliver premium hydration without that ever-dreaded greasy feeling.
Right now, there's an unbelievable deal on Josie Maran bestsellers. You can get $214 worth of products for just $80. Treat yourself to a daily dose of luxury with this simple, yet effective, three-step ritual from Josie Maran. The bundle includes the Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub, which hydrates the skin while it delivers delicate exfoliation. The Argan Milk Body Serum exfoliates and delivers bright, radiant-looking skin. The Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter revitalizes the skin with deep hydration and a lightweight, velvet-like texture.
If you've already uses Josie Maran products, you already know how amazing this deal is. If you are new to the brand, get this bundle before the price changes. You only have 24 hours to shop!
Josie Maran Supersize Argan Best-Selling Anti-Aging 3pc. Body Set
Here's what you get in the set:
- Josie Maran Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub
- Josie Maran Argan Milk Body Serum
- Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter. You can choose an unscented lotion or opt for Vanilla Pear, Vanilla Apricot, or Soft Jasmine scents.
Here's your new routine: Start with the scrub on damp skin, concentrating on areas with dry skin. Rinse it off, then layer the serum on your skin and finish up with the body butter.
Look at these before and after photos to see how effective Josie Maran products can be.
If you want to know more about the products in the set, check out these reviews from Josie Maran shoppers.
Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub Reviews
"Love using this scrub, really helps with the dry, itchy skin during the cold months. Would definitely purchase again," a Josie Maran shopper reviewed.
Another reviewed, "My skin felt so smooth after using Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub. I love this product!"
A shopper said, "It's simply the perfect texture. I've tried other scrubs, but this consistency is just right!"
Argan Milk Body Serum Reviews
"Absorbs quickly and feels good I've purchased this product repeatedly. It's a lightweight lotion that absorbs quickly and really seems to keep my skin soft for a long time. I've been using it on my hands recently to try to keep them looking younger," a Josie Maran customer reviewed.
Someone raved, "I love this body lotion. It immediately soaks into my skin not leaving a greasy feeling. Leaves my skin so soft!"
Another wrote, "I have been using it for the first time for the last few weeks now, and I love it! It is smooth to the touch and feels equally smooth on my skin. I bought a couple of extra to have on hand so I never run out!"
Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter Reviews
"Love this product it is so hydrating and makes my skin feel amazing. I use it everyday on my body and everywhere. Have told all my friends to purchase and they will not regret it," a Josie Maran shopper wrote.
Someone raved ,"BEST BODY BUTTER EVER! From the fragrance to the creamy softness and absorbability, Josie's Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter delivers!"
"Simply the miracle body moisturizer. Won't never ever look for another," a shopper gushed.
Looking for more beauty deals? Get $142 worth of Peter Thomas Roth anti-aging skincare products for just $65.