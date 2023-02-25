Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Daring Style at Awards Season Party on 10th Anniversary of Oscar Win

Jennifer Lawrence returned to the spotlight with a risqué look, attending an awards season party held exactly 10 years after she won an Oscar.

By Corinne Heller Feb 25, 2023 5:08 PMTags
FashionParty PicsJennifer LawrenceE! Insider
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies "Blunder" Comments on Female-Led Films

Jennifer Lawrence showcased a risqué look as she returned to the spotlight on the anniversary of her biggest career milestone.

On Feb. 24, the 32-year-old stepped out at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party wearing a black, cinched plunging blazer top over a full-length leather skirt, paired with matching strappy pumps and her long blond hair styled loosely in tousled waves. The Causeway actress, who is not nominated for an acting award this season, was accompanied by her husband, Cooke Maroney.

The party took place at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif. exactly 10 years to the day Lawrence won an Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role in Silver Linings Playbook.

The Hunger Games star, who last made an official celebrity appearance at the 2022 Gotham Awards last November, was spotted at the W magazine bash hanging out with Kate Hudson—dressed in a blush pink fringed crop top and matching skirt.

Other celebrity guests included Cara DelevingneMia GothThe White Lotus stars—including rumored couple Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall, plus Sheryl Lee RalphMichelle WilliamsAna de Armas and Austin Butler.

photos
Every Time Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Twinned in White Tees

The latter two stars are both nominated for SAG Awards and Oscars at the upcoming March ceremony for their leading performances as Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley in the films Blonde and Elvis. Like Lawrence, Butler also made the party a date night, arriving with his girlfriend, model Kaia Gerber. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed cocktails made with Casamigos tequila, the event's sponsor.

See photos of stars at the Magazine party below:

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Jennifer Lawrence
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine
Jennifer Lawrence & Kate Hudson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine
Kate Hudson & Cara Delevingne
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine
Jay Ellis & Alison Brie
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine
Brooklyn Beckham, Jaden Smith & Leo Woodall
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine
Leo Woodall, Adam DiMarco, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy & Will Sharpe

The White Lotus season two stars have a mini cast reunion.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Tracee Ellis Ross
Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Ana de Armas
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine
Aubrey Plaza & Sabrina Impacciatore

The White Lotus stars pose together.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine
Sheryl Lee Ralph & Dominique Fishback
Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Mia Goth
Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler
Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Aubrey Plaza & Natasha Lyonne
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine
Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall

The White Lotus stars appear together.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney

The couple chats with W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Taylor Russell
Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Yaya DaCosta & Sabrina Impacciatore
Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Ben Shattuck & Jenny Slate
Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe & Stephanie Silva,
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine
Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall

The White Lotus stars appear with W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and other friends.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares Which Sister She Has the Least in Common With

2

Blake Lively Steps Out With Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming Baby No. 4

3

Brian Austin Green Calls Out Ex Vanessa Marcil's "Lies"

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares Which Sister She Has the Least in Common With

2

Blake Lively Steps Out With Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming Baby No. 4

3

Brian Austin Green Calls Out Ex Vanessa Marcil's "Lies"

4

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

5

Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Daring Style at Awards Season Party