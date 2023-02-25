Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Daring Style at Awards Season Party on 10th Anniversary of Oscar Win

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies "Blunder" Comments on Female-Led Films

Jennifer Lawrence showcased a risqué look as she returned to the spotlight on the anniversary of her biggest career milestone.

On Feb. 24, the 32-year-old stepped out at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party wearing a black, cinched plunging blazer top over a full-length leather skirt, paired with matching strappy pumps and her long blond hair styled loosely in tousled waves. The Causeway actress, who is not nominated for an acting award this season, was accompanied by her husband, Cooke Maroney.

The party took place at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif. exactly 10 years to the day Lawrence won an Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role in Silver Linings Playbook.

The Hunger Games star, who last made an official celebrity appearance at the 2022 Gotham Awards last November, was spotted at the W magazine bash hanging out with Kate Hudson—dressed in a blush pink fringed crop top and matching skirt.

Other celebrity guests included Cara Delevingne, Mia Goth, The White Lotus stars—including rumored couple Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall, plus Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Austin Butler.