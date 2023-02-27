Summer House's Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner Love This $5 Mascara With 220,800+ 5-Star Reviews

We shared these products used by Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. Paige and Hannah are paid spokespeople for essence Cosmetics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Voluminous lashes can take your makeup to another level. Unfortunately, there are so many expensive ways to achieve that look, including eyelash extensions, lash lifts, and false eyelashes. If you want a budget-friendly option that delivers eye-catching results, Summer House's Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner recommend a $5 mascara.
If you're skeptical about the quality of a product at that price point, that's understandable. However, the essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara has 220,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers who buy the product on repeat.
The Giggly Squad hosts attended the essence Makeup spring launch event, where they raved about their beauty must-haves. Paige shared, "I started with their mascara and told everyone about it because I love it. The fact that it was $5, I was like yes!" Hannah added, "I will buy everything essence has.. the fact that essence makes everything so affordable while still being high quality makes me so happy."
You've seen the essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara all over TikTok. Ditch the eyelash extensions and lash lifts for an affordable alternative. With this much hype and a super affordable price, this is an absolute must-have.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
You will get that false eyelash look when you use the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara. If you want even more volume, try the Lash Princess Sculpted Volume Mascara. If you're all about the curl, you'll adore the Lash Princess Curl Mascara.
If you need more information before you shop, here are some of the 5-star reviews from ecstatic Amazon shoppers.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Reviews
A customer raved, "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can't stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn't budge! I love it!!"
Another fan of the mascara said, "My lashes are so fair and thin that its hard for me to find mascara that will give me such great volume. This mascara is so good! It was easy and was a flawless result for an affordable price. 100% would recommend."
"I figured why not try it for $5 and to my surprise it's just as good if not better than the $20 mascara I've been using! It's not waterproof but I can wear it all day at work and then to a super high intensity work out class and it still looks great," an Amazon shopper said.
Another customer said, "This has became my favorite mascara. It lasts & doesn't dry super fast so you can build it as much as you want. It comes off easily with my eye makeup remover & doesn't flake throughout the day. I also love the wand (this part is huge for me) it glides the mascara on perfectly & separates my lashes."
"I NEVER write reviews unless I either really love something or hate it. I LOVE THIS MASCARA. I am a mascara fanatic, I buy mascara constantly and always try and find the best one. So, this mascara is super cheap and the best one I've bought so far," a shopper gushed.
An Amazon customer said, "I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS, especially since the price is so cheap! It's a steal. Better than all the higher end mascaras I've tried and the drug store ones. I will most definitely be buying another one when my current one runs out."
More essence Makeup Must-Haves
Essence Lash Princess Eyeliner Pen
You just found your new go-to eyeliner. It's long-lasting, smudge-proof and it's just what you need to create a wide variety of looks, ranging from natural to dramatic. It's available in black, brown, and waterproof.
It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have always had a hard time doing winged eyeliner but this product makes it much easier! Love this product because of how it lasts and also how easy it is to use and get a straight line!"
Essence 3-Pack Make Me Brow Eyebrow Gel Mascara
Fill and sculpt your eyebrows to perfection with this tinted gel. This is just what you need to tame unruly brows and set them to last all day, creating a natural look that you'll love. It's available in three versatile colors.
It has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "One of my few holy grail products. You cannot beat the price of this for the quality. It's rare that I repeat buy a product unless I truly love it, but this is one of my must haves and I will purchase over and over again!"
Essence Pure NUDE Highlighter
Get your glow on with a natural-looking, subtle highlighter at an affordable price point. It has a silky smooth texture and it's incredibly easy to blend.
The essence Pure NUDE Highlighter has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "This is fantastic quality at the price point it out performs most high end highlight. Love the glow it gives very natural and lasts. This is a staple in my collection."
Another said, "The best! This was a TickTock made me buy it purchase. I saw an MUA use this as a powder and it intrigued me so I purchased it. First off it's so cheap, and it has such a high-quality look! I use it all over and it gives my skin such a lovely glow. I am so glad that I bought this and would recommend it 100%!"
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara & Volume Booster Lash Primer Mascara Bundle
Give your lashes an extra boost when you start your makeup application with the essence Volume Booster Lash Primer. Apply 1-2 coats of primer to your lashes. Let it dry completely. Then go in with the Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara to create that glamorous falsies look.
Essence FIRE Eyeshadow Palette
Create many looks with this eyeshadow palette full of warm-toned shades in matte and shimmer finishes. These incredibly pigmented powders are easy to blend and they're long-lasting with very little fall out.
If want to shop more recommendations from Paige, you'll love her winter beauty picks.