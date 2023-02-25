The Hills' Kaitlynn Carter Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Kristopher Brock

The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with Kristopher Brock. The couple of over two years also share 16-month-old son Rowan Carter Brock.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Feb 25, 2023 2:11 AMTags
BabiesThe HillsCelebrity FamiliesCelebritiesKaitlynn Carter
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

A new chapter in Kaitlynn Carter's life is being written.

The Hills: New Beginnings star welcomed her second child—a baby girl—with Kristopher Brock, she announced Feb. 24 on Instagram. In the photos, Kristopher can be seen cradling the newborn in his arms, while other images show Kaitlynn holding the baby as the 34-year-old peers outside the hospital window.

Kaitlynn captioned the slideshow, "and then there were 5."

Lots of stars sent the couple well-wishes in the comments section, including Anna Marie Tendler, who wrote, "Congratulations Kaitlynn!! (Also sushi in the hospital is an A+ move."

Linda Thompson, who is mother to Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner, commented, "Awwww!! Beautiful! Congratulations sweetheart!" while Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley added, "I'm just so beyond happy for you! She's perfect! congratulations!"

Kaitlynn and Kristopher are also parents to 16-month-old son Rowan Carter Brock, who they welcomed in September 2021.

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz," Kaitlynn captioned the announcement. "Everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Brian Austin Green Calls Out Ex Vanessa Marcil's "Lies"

2

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

3

TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

As for the couple, the two have remained strong since Kaitlynn confirmed their romance in December 2020.

"I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well," Kaitlynn told iHeartRadio's Scrubbin' In podcast at the time. "A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Brian Austin Green Calls Out Ex Vanessa Marcil's "Lies"

2

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

3

TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

4

Why Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Really Left the Show

5

Never-Before-Seen Pics of Princess Diana With Baby William for Auction