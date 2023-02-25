The Hills' Kaitlynn Carter Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Kristopher Brock

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

A new chapter in Kaitlynn Carter's life is being written.

The Hills: New Beginnings star welcomed her second child—a baby girl—with Kristopher Brock, she announced Feb. 24 on Instagram. In the photos, Kristopher can be seen cradling the newborn in his arms, while other images show Kaitlynn holding the baby as the 34-year-old peers outside the hospital window.

Kaitlynn captioned the slideshow, "and then there were 5."

Lots of stars sent the couple well-wishes in the comments section, including Anna Marie Tendler, who wrote, "Congratulations Kaitlynn!! (Also sushi in the hospital is an A+ move."

Linda Thompson, who is mother to Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner, commented, "Awwww!! Beautiful! Congratulations sweetheart!" while Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley added, "I'm just so beyond happy for you! She's perfect! congratulations!"

Kaitlynn and Kristopher are also parents to 16-month-old son Rowan Carter Brock, who they welcomed in September 2021.