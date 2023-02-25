Blake Lively Steps Out With Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went out for a stroll in New York a couple weeks after news broke that they welcomed their fourth child together. See the couple hand-in-hand.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are holding each other close after becoming parents of four.

The couple headed out for a sweet stroll in New York on Feb. 23, holding hands during their first public outing since news broke that they've welcomed their fourth child.

For the walk, Blake kept warm in a chic camel coat, black sweatpants and brown sneakers. Meanwhile, the Deadpool actor embraced a blue color palettes with a navy puffer vest, trousers and ball cap worn with a grey sweater and yellow trainers. 

Earlier this month, Blake casually revealed she'd given birth after posting a photo without a visible baby bump on Super Bowl Sunday. 

The next day, her husband of 10 years officially confirmed the news, but refrained from sharing the little one's name or sex. "We're very excited," Ryan told CNBC's Power Lunch. "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it." 

When asked how the Gossip Girl alum was doing, he gushed, "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic." 

Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

Ryan—who is also dad to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3—quipped, "If we haven't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

But once they became a family of six, he said their house turned into a total "zoo"—a small price to pay to be surrounded by so much love.

Blake, 35, and Ryan, 46, met on the set of the 2011 movie Green Lantern and began dating following his divorce from Scarlett Johansson, which was finalized in July 2011. The pair then tied the knot in South Carolina in 2012.

So, after all this time, what do Blake and Ryan adore most about one another? Keep reading for their most heartwarming quotes.

Endless Love

"When [birth] happens you fall so much more in love with your partner. It's a pretty crazy experience," Reynolds told E! News in March 2015. 

Best Friends Forever

"We've never gone a week without seeing each other. There's no major decision that I make without him. The best part is when we turn off our phones and just talk and hang out," she told Marie Claire in August 2014. "He's my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing."

Hello, Darling!

 "I said to Ryan, ‘Darling, I made a new friend.' And he's like, ‘You only make friends with senior citizens!'" Lively told Vogue in July 2014. 

What a Jokester

"He is charming. He does come up with funny things," Blake told POPSUGAR in an interview. 

Tied at the Hip

"I'll do anything to be with them," Reynolds said of his wife and daughter at an interview with AOL Build in July 2015. 

Friends First

"It was weird at first but we were buddies for a long time," he said on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show. "I think it's the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."

Not So Easy

"I love that he challenges me," Blake told E! News in August 2014. "He's someone that I trust when he challenges me."

Sweet Treats

"Oh, she's quite a baker," Reynolds told E! News at the premiere of The Green Lantern in June 2011 before they were even officially a couple. "There's nothing she can't cook, that's sort of the problem."

Two Trendsetters

"I'm very lucky to be with someone who has better taste than me," Lively told Lucky magazine in July 2013.

