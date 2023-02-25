Blake Lively Steps Out With Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Watch : Penn Badgley Shares How Ex Blake Lively "Saved" Him

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are holding each other close after becoming parents of four.

The couple headed out for a sweet stroll in New York on Feb. 23, holding hands during their first public outing since news broke that they've welcomed their fourth child.

For the walk, Blake kept warm in a chic camel coat, black sweatpants and brown sneakers. Meanwhile, the Deadpool actor embraced a blue color palettes with a navy puffer vest, trousers and ball cap worn with a grey sweater and yellow trainers.

Earlier this month, Blake casually revealed she'd given birth after posting a photo without a visible baby bump on Super Bowl Sunday.

The next day, her husband of 10 years officially confirmed the news, but refrained from sharing the little one's name or sex. "We're very excited," Ryan told CNBC's Power Lunch. "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it."

When asked how the Gossip Girl alum was doing, he gushed, "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."