Miles Teller Celebrates Spectacular Birthday in Paris With Wife Keleigh Sperry Teller

Watch : Miles Teller's Grandma Hyping Him Up as Next James Bond

Say bonjour to these breathtaking birthday plans.

Miles Teller rang in his 36th birthday with sky-high views atop the Eiffel Tower, where he enjoyed dinner alongside wife Keleigh Sperry Teller. In footage shared by Keleigh on Instagram, the couple are seen sharing a kiss in front of the landmark and taking in the Parisian views.

"Happy early birthday my love," Keleigh captioned her Feb. 19 post, thanking Le Jules Verne restaurant for an "incredible dinner" at the iconic landmark and the Four Seasons George V Paris "for everything to help suprise him. merci merci."

The festivities also continued indoors, as the Top Gun: Maverick actor was greeted with rose petals, birthday balloons and champagne inside his hotel room, as seen in a TikTok Keleigh posted on Feb. 21, set to "Paris" by Taylor Swift.

And because a celebratory trip to Paris isn't complete without an everlasting symbol of love, the pair left behind a lock adorned with their initials on a bridge.