Miles Teller Celebrates Spectacular Birthday in Paris With Wife Keleigh Sperry Teller

Say bonjour to these breathtaking birthday plans.
Miles Teller rang in his 36th birthday with sky-high views atop the Eiffel Tower, where he enjoyed dinner alongside wife Keleigh Sperry Teller. In footage shared by Keleigh on Instagram, the couple are seen sharing a kiss in front of the landmark and taking in the Parisian views.
"Happy early birthday my love," Keleigh captioned her Feb. 19 post, thanking Le Jules Verne restaurant for an "incredible dinner" at the iconic landmark and the Four Seasons George V Paris "for everything to help suprise him. merci merci."
The festivities also continued indoors, as the Top Gun: Maverick actor was greeted with rose petals, birthday balloons and champagne inside his hotel room, as seen in a TikTok Keleigh posted on Feb. 21, set to "Paris" by Taylor Swift.
And because a celebratory trip to Paris isn't complete without an everlasting symbol of love, the pair left behind a lock adorned with their initials on a bridge.
As she captioned the sweet birthday tribute, "Happy birthday baby."
2023 also marks another milestone for the couple—their 10 year anniversary. The pair first met at a party for rock group The Black Keys in May 2013, an evening Miles will forever remember.
"Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked," he recalled to Vogue in September 2019. "I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one."
Miles proposed in 2017, and they tied the knot in 2019 in Hawaii. The Whiplash actor commemorated their two wedding anniversary in 2021, calling Keleigh the "woman of my dreams."
"There isn't a day that goes by where I'm not reminded of how much I truly love and adore you," he tweeted at the time. "Thank you for your kindness and unconditional support, Keleigh. I would be lost without you."