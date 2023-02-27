Brendan Fraser Rides the Wave to Success With Big 2023 SAG Awards Win

Watch : Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of ALL TIME

The tide is high and Brendan Fraser is holding on!

During the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, the actor was celebrated for his work in The Whale after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. (For a complete list of winners, click here.)

"I found the role of my life in this character Charlie in The Whale," Brendan told the audience inside the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif. "He's someone who is on a raft of regrets, but he's in a sea of hope and I've been at that sea and I've rode that wave lately and it's been powerful and good."

At the same time, Brendan, 54, was quick to acknowledge that his career in Hollywood hasn't always been an easy ride.

"I've also had that wave smash me way down into the ocean floor," he explained, "and let me wondering where am I now?"