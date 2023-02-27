Brendan Fraser Rides the Wave to Success With Big 2023 SAG Awards Win

Brendan Fraser was nominated for a 2023 SAG Award Feb. 26 alongside Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler.

The tide is high and Brendan Fraser is holding on!

During the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, the actor was celebrated for his work in The Whale after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. (For a complete list of winners, click here.)

"I found the role of my life in this character Charlie in The Whale," Brendan told the audience inside the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif. "He's someone who is on a raft of regrets, but he's in a sea of hope and I've been at that sea and I've rode that wave lately and it's been powerful and good."

At the same time, Brendan, 54, was quick to acknowledge that his career in Hollywood hasn't always been an easy ride.

"I've also had that wave smash me way down into the ocean floor," he explained, "and let me wondering where am I now?"

He proceeded to deliver a message to actors who may be catching a wave of success or struggling to stay afloat.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"All the actors out there who have gone through that, are going through that—I know how you feel," he said. "Believe me, if you just stay in there and put one foot in front of the other, you'll get to where you need to go."

Before exiting the stage, Brendan thanked the three children he shares with ex-wife Afton Smith including Griffin, 20, Holden, 18 and Leland, 16.

"Without the love of my children and their super mom, I wouldn't be able to do any of this," he said. "Thank you so very much. I'm so grateful."

For even more SAG Awards fun, including the must-see fashion, keep reading

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Zendaya

In Valentino with Bvlgari jewelry 

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hannah Einbinder

In Staud with De Beers jewelry

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Coolidge

In Saint Laurent

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

In Giambattista Valli Couture with De Beers jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Poehler

In Roland Mouret

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sarah Burns

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taron Egerton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett

In Armani Privé

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller

Seth in Fendi; Lauren in Emilia Wickstead

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jeremy Allen White

In Louis Vuitton with Vacheron Constantin jewelry 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Colin Farrell

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keeley Karsten

In Tarik Ediz 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Kerry Condon

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michelle Yeoh

In Schiaparelli Couture with Moussaieff jewelry 

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Claire Foy

In Prada

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Applegate & Sadie Grace LeNoble

Christina in Christian Siriano 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Eugene Levy

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Michael Kors

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jackie & Adam Sandler

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Brendan Fraser

In ZEGNA

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jessie Buckley

In Christian Dior Couture with Fernando Jorge jewelry 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jeff Bridges & Susan Geston

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Este Haim

In Louis Vuitton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Polley

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michelle Williams

In Christian Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheila Atim

In Christopher John Rogers

photos
View More Photos From SAG Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
