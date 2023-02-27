Sally Field Reminds Every School Why They Need a Drama Department at 2023 SAG Awards

Watch : Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of ALL TIME

Sally Field will never forget where she came from.

During the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, the 76-year-old actress received a standing ovation after Andrew Garfield presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Award. (For a complete list of winners, click here.) When she accepted her trophy, Sally looked back on her inspiring journey into Hollywood.

"I first found this stage when I was 12 years old in the seventh grade and after that, I never left the drama department," she told the audience inside the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif. "You know, back when schools actually have drama departments."

Sally described the magic she felt on stage, calling it "the one place I could be really me."

"When I got off stage, I felt shy and careful and hidden," she said. "I would think and rethink everything before I could say or do anything. But on stage, I never knew what I would say or do. I would surprise myself."