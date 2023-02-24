Dua Lipa’s Sexy Sheer Bodysuit Will Blow Your Mind at Milan Fashion Week

Dua Lipa’s Milan Fashion Week look will most certainly give you fever, as she stepped out GCDS’ show in a lingerie-inspired outfit with a red hot purse.

One look is all it takes to fall in love with Dua Lipa's style.

The singer turned heads during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23 by rocking a see-through bodysuit with black lace detailing and attached gloves for the GCDS show. Dua, 27, completed her dark Valentine's look by carrying a red heart-shaped clutch with an edgy chain strap.

"A night in Milano," she captioned a photo of her risqué moment, while shouting out creative director Giuliano Calza. "Proud of you... happy happy tears for you and your beautiful @gcdswear show."

That wasn't the end of her fashion tour of Italy, as she sat front row at Prada's fall/winter 2023 presentation as well. Dua kept things a little more business casual, wearing a blazer and black tights with loafers. The "Blow Your Mind" artist took in the runway event next to Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer and Black Panther's Letitia Wright.

Best Dressed of the Week: Dua Lipa, Meghan Markle, Rita Ora and More

It's just the latest stop on her adventure across Europe. Earlier this month, she embarked on a trip to Barcelona, where she spent a few days "going to my favourite restaurants, making new friends and meeting some of my favourite natural winemakers," she wrote on Instagram. And before that, she made stops in Paris, London, Madrid and the Netherlands.

Alessandro Levati/Getty Images

But in a few short months, Dua will be landing to New York for another fashion event: The 2023 Met Gala, which she's co-chairing alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour on May 1.

In anticipation of her undoubtedly daring look to come, take a look back at all her bold style serves.

Alessandro Levati/Getty Images
Sexy Sheer

Dua rocked this lacy bodysuit to the GCDS show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Black Tie Affair

Dua turned heads while wearing a sequined tuxedo jacket and embellished tights at the Amazon Prime Day Concert in July 2019.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet, Red Fashion

The "Kiss and Make Up" singer donned a fuzzy, tiered gown at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Jun Sato/WireImage
Pretty in Pink

The "Don't Start Now" artist had cameras flashing at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in this sparkling pink outfit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Groovy Getup

The star went all-in on the campy theme for the 2019 Met Gala in a psychedelic number by Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Starry Night

The "New Rules" singer looked out of this world as she walked the red carpet for the 2019 Global Awards in London. 

Ian West/PA Wire
Pretty in Hot Pink

In mid-February, the Grammy-award winner stunned as she attended the 2019 BRIT Awards in London. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Versace Versace

Work it, girl! Dua strikes a pose as she performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards later in the night.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for CIROC & Warner Music
Fierce in Feathers

The singer took flight in this suit as she attended the Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Punk Princess

The singer posed on the carpet as she arrived at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles. 

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Glitter & Glam

The "New Love" singer shined in a sparkling gown as she attends the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles. 

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Double Take

The star made a statement in a cut-out number as she attends the World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Pretty Princess

The "Be the One" singer looked gorgeous in a white gown as she walks the red carpet for the 2018 American Music Awards. 

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Goddess in Green

While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer wore thigh-high glitter boots.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Daring Diva

The star was a show-stopper for all the right reasons in this striking purple gown as she arrived at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Royal Rainbow

The star shone onstage at Z100's 2018 Jungle Ball in New York City. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Nearly Nude

The "One Kiss" singer donned a nude ensemble as she attends the 2018 Billboard Women in Music in New York City. 

