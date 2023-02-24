Dua Lipa’s Sexy Sheer Bodysuit Will Blow Your Mind at Milan Fashion Week

One look is all it takes to fall in love with Dua Lipa's style.
The singer turned heads during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23 by rocking a see-through bodysuit with black lace detailing and attached gloves for the GCDS show. Dua, 27, completed her dark Valentine's look by carrying a red heart-shaped clutch with an edgy chain strap.
"A night in Milano," she captioned a photo of her risqué moment, while shouting out creative director Giuliano Calza. "Proud of you... happy happy tears for you and your beautiful @gcdswear show."
That wasn't the end of her fashion tour of Italy, as she sat front row at Prada's fall/winter 2023 presentation as well. Dua kept things a little more business casual, wearing a blazer and black tights with loafers. The "Blow Your Mind" artist took in the runway event next to Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer and Black Panther's Letitia Wright.
It's just the latest stop on her adventure across Europe. Earlier this month, she embarked on a trip to Barcelona, where she spent a few days "going to my favourite restaurants, making new friends and meeting some of my favourite natural winemakers," she wrote on Instagram. And before that, she made stops in Paris, London, Madrid and the Netherlands.
But in a few short months, Dua will be landing to New York for another fashion event: The 2023 Met Gala, which she's co-chairing alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour on May 1.
In anticipation of her undoubtedly daring look to come, take a look back at all her bold style serves.