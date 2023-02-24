Dua Lipa’s Sexy Sheer Bodysuit Will Blow Your Mind at Milan Fashion Week

Watch : Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

One look is all it takes to fall in love with Dua Lipa's style.

The singer turned heads during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23 by rocking a see-through bodysuit with black lace detailing and attached gloves for the GCDS show. Dua, 27, completed her dark Valentine's look by carrying a red heart-shaped clutch with an edgy chain strap.

"A night in Milano," she captioned a photo of her risqué moment, while shouting out creative director Giuliano Calza. "Proud of you... happy happy tears for you and your beautiful @gcdswear show."

That wasn't the end of her fashion tour of Italy, as she sat front row at Prada's fall/winter 2023 presentation as well. Dua kept things a little more business casual, wearing a blazer and black tights with loafers. The "Blow Your Mind" artist took in the runway event next to Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer and Black Panther's Letitia Wright.