You’ll Flip Over Simone Biles’ Bachelorette Party Weekend

Simone Biles, who is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens, took to Belize for her bachelorette party weekend. See more details into the festivities below.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Feb 24, 2023 10:20 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesSimone Biles
Watch: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!

This bachelorette party deserves all the gold medals.

Simone Biles celebrated her bachelorette party weekend with a lively getaway to Belize, as seen in photos shared to her Instagram Story on Feb. 23. And Simone, who is engaged to Jonathan Owens, wasn't the only bride-to-be on the trip—her friend Kayla Simone, an interior designer, also celebrated her bachelorette party alongside the Olympian.

As Simone wrote on a picture of Kayla, "double the Bach, double the fun."

So what fun did the trip entail? For the occasion, the group donned matching shirts that read "Bach and Boujee," while Simone and Kayla sported a similar design that read "Bride and Boujee." In another photo, Simone posed next to gift bags laid out on a bed that also included big balloon letters spelling out "Bride" and a sash with the words "future Mrs. Owens."

One special gift came from none other than Jonathan himself, who gave Simone a white Chanel purse. She captioned the pic, "the sweetest surprise from my future husband."

photos
Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

The crew also enjoyed a "pajama party game night," as they wore matching black silk PJs, except for Simone and Kayla who were aptly dressed in white.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Never-Before-Seen Pics of Princess Diana With Baby William for Auction

3

Why Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Really Left the Show

Their trip comes a year after Simone announced—with a series of pictures taken at golden hour—Jonathan had popped the question. Her answer? Well, as she wrote on Instagram at the time, it was "THE EASIEST YES."

Instagram

"I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you," she added to the NFL player. "You're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Never-Before-Seen Pics of Princess Diana With Baby William for Auction

3

Why Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Really Left the Show

4

How OBX's Madelyn Cline Feels Working With Ex Chase Stokes

5

Dakota Johnson Is 50 Shades of Chic at Milan Fashion Week