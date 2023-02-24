You’ll Flip Over Simone Biles’ Bachelorette Party Weekend

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!

This bachelorette party deserves all the gold medals.

Simone Biles celebrated her bachelorette party weekend with a lively getaway to Belize, as seen in photos shared to her Instagram Story on Feb. 23. And Simone, who is engaged to Jonathan Owens, wasn't the only bride-to-be on the trip—her friend Kayla Simone, an interior designer, also celebrated her bachelorette party alongside the Olympian.

As Simone wrote on a picture of Kayla, "double the Bach, double the fun."

So what fun did the trip entail? For the occasion, the group donned matching shirts that read "Bach and Boujee," while Simone and Kayla sported a similar design that read "Bride and Boujee." In another photo, Simone posed next to gift bags laid out on a bed that also included big balloon letters spelling out "Bride" and a sash with the words "future Mrs. Owens."

One special gift came from none other than Jonathan himself, who gave Simone a white Chanel purse. She captioned the pic, "the sweetest surprise from my future husband."