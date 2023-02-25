Shop the Best Levi's Jeans Deals on Amazon for as Low as $21

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Here's some must-know shopping news to kickstart your weekend— you can shop all sorts of stylish Levi's denim jeans from Amazon, on sale!
Yup, you read that right. You can shop all of the trendiest, timeless and versatile denim jeans from Levi's at some unbeatable prices over at Amazon. There are so many good pairs to choose from, like wide-leg, baggy jeans and classic, fitted silhouettes. Whether you're looking for a new pair of Levi's to test out or want to stock up on all your favorite pairs, we've rounded up some of the best deals on Levi's from Amazon for you to shop, and the prices start at just $21.
And, if you see a pair you like but can't quite commit to it yet, you can try them out for free for seven days with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy feature. Scroll below and get to jean shopping before all the cutest Levi's sell out.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These straight ankle jeans are on sale for just $32, and have over 5,200 positive reviews. One reviewer shares, "My first pair of Levi's! I ordered a size 32. I wear a size 14, sometimes 16, in old navy jeans and universal threads from target. These fit so well. I have wide hips - they are perfect on my butt, hips and thighs, and just a tiny bit of room in the waist. Very comfortable. Super happy with this purchase!"
Levi's Women's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans
These high rise bootcut jeans are so versatile and flattering. They have over 2,900 positive reviews on Amazon, and are on sale for just $21. The pair ranges from sizes 24 through 40. One review shares, "Ordered a 28 short evening though I typically wear a 27 based on reviews. Glad I did. These fit like a glove and have not stretched out over the course of my day, in fact, the waist is a little snugger than I'd like. Great color and they've washed well."
Levi's Women's High Waisted Straight Jeans
These high waisted, relaxed jeans can be dressed up and down. They're currently on sale in sizes 24 through 32 for $51. One reviewer shares, "They are overall super cute and on tend. The quality it amazing! Like all Levi's they only get softer and better with washing. I love the relaxed wide leg look. They look adorable with sneakers, heels, sandals. I like the loose fit leg for summer because it allows for more airflow to cool your legs."
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Fit Jeans
These Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans are so flattering and versatile for just $35. One reviewer shares, "I ordered the same size as my waist measurements and the fit was perfect. They are comfortable and timeless. I was worried after I ordered about the color and finish I had chosen, but it was better than expected and I am very happy!"
Levi's Women's High Waisted Straight Jeans
For a super trendy pair, these ripped Levi's are a great option that you can pair with sneakers, boots and more. One reviewer shares, "I purchased these & somewhat guessed on my size since jeans never fit me. I am a size 10-12 and 6'0" so it's hard to find jeans long enough while also fitting around the waist. These are extremely flattering & comfortable and are a PERFECT fit. I will be ordering more!!"
Levi's® Plus Size 90s 501
For a pair of black jeans you can dress up and down with heels or sneakers, this '90s inspired silhouette is perfect. They're comfortable, stylish and have the cutest vintage vibe.
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Taper Jeans
These high-rise loose taper jeans are stylish, comfortable and breathable, and on sale for 50% off! One reviewer raves, "I typically have a really hard time finding well fitting jeans. My waist is smaller and hips are larger so its a struggle. There isn't a "gap'' in the back of the jeans waist either compared to other styles which is a win win. These fit so well! I'll be ordering for more sure in different colors."
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans (Standard and Plus)
These straight jeans are a classic pair that comes in so many different colors and denim washes. It has almost 10,000 raving reviews, one stating, "Such a classic denim pant to dress up or down. A must for any wardrobe. Fits true to size and washes up great."
Levi's Women's 94 Baggy
A baggy pair of jeans that are also flattering can be difficult to find, but these ones from Levi's for $48 are the perfect pair. One reviewer shares, "I got my normal size of a 29 waist and they were tight at first but all Levi's loosen up after you wear them for a while. Love these jeans and they make my butt look good!"
Spring 2023's favorite fashion trend is the denim maxi trend— here are the ones we're loving.