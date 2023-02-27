Summer House Preview: See Chris' Attempt at Flirting With Ciara Go Down in Flames

Watch : Summer House Season 7 Trailer: All the SHOCKING Moments

Ciara Miller isn't ready for this Summer House hookup.

New season seven roommate Chris Leoni tries his best at flirting with Ciara in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the series' Feb. 27 episode, but his awkward efforts go down in flames.

While playing games on the lawn, Chris tells her about recently spending some quality time getting to know fellow Bravo co-star Kyle Cooke.

"Just imagine Kyle and me kicking it, drinking beers," he says in the preview before Ciara interrupts with, "making out."

After Chris asks if that's her perfect date, he gets no response prompting him to change the topic and ask what she does for a living. When Ciara reveals she's a nurse, Chris shoots his shot with, "So if I need my head checked..."

But Ciara doesn't take the bait.

"I'm not your girl," she immediately replies. "The corniest thing a guy could ever say is, 'Can you take care of me if I need A, B and C?' I'm not interested in taking care of any guys with any ailments."