Exclusive

Summer House Preview: See Chris' Attempt at Flirting With Ciara Go Down in Flames

New Summer House star Chris Leoni tries putting the moves on Ciara Miller in E! News' exclusive sneak peek, but his unsuccessful attempt leaves her feeling "smothered." Watch the awkward convo.

By Brett Malec Feb 27, 2023 5:00 PM
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoNBCUSummer House
Watch: Summer House Season 7 Trailer: All the SHOCKING Moments

Ciara Miller isn't ready for this Summer House hookup.

New season seven roommate Chris Leoni tries his best at flirting with Ciara in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the series' Feb. 27 episode, but his awkward efforts go down in flames.

While playing games on the lawn, Chris tells her about recently spending some quality time getting to know fellow Bravo co-star Kyle Cooke.

"Just imagine Kyle and me kicking it, drinking beers," he says in the preview before Ciara interrupts with, "making out."

After Chris asks if that's her perfect date, he gets no response prompting him to change the topic and ask what she does for a living. When Ciara reveals she's a nurse, Chris shoots his shot with, "So if I need my head checked..."

But Ciara doesn't take the bait.

"I'm not your girl," she immediately replies. "The corniest thing a guy could ever say is, 'Can you take care of me if I need A, B and C?' I'm not interested in taking care of any guys with any ailments."

photos
Summer House Season 7 Cast Photos

But Chris continues his not-so-smooth joking by telling her, "Hold on, I'm getting light-headed."

To which she responds, "You're really flirting hard with me, it's kinda crazy."

Following a quip about needing mouth-to-mouth CPR, Ciara is officially done with Chris' flirting attempts. 

"Are you gonna give me CPR? No, bitch, I'm gonna let your ass die," she cracks in a confessional. "Too much, too thick. Can you breathe? Because I can't, I'm being suffocated right now."

See the awkward encounter—and Ciara's hilarious response—in the preview above.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

