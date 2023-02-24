Dakota Johnson Is 50 Shades of Chic at Milan Fashion Week

Dakota Johnson rocked a sheer bodysuit, blazer and mini skirt from Gucci to the luxury label's runway show at Milan Fashion Week. See her sultry look.

When it comes to fashion, Dakota Johnson's taste is far from singular.

Case in point: The Fifty Shades of Grey star's latest look. Dakota stepped out at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week runway show Feb. 24 clad in a sheer bodysuit from the luxury label. She paired the plunging top—which featured Gucci's signature Diamante pattern—with a black blazer and miniskirt that were also embroidered with the brand's logo.

The 33-year-old completed the sultry number with black translucent tights, knee-high boots, oversized sunglasses and a Gucci bag studded with silver spikes. For jewelry, Dakota wore delicate gold pieces, including a dainty chain necklace by Mikimoto with pearl detailing.

While her rocker chic ensemble is a departure from the dramatic, flowy gowns she often wears on red carpets, it nonetheless turned heads at the star-studded event, which was also attended by Salma Hayek and Jodie-Turner Smith

Previously, the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress, who is also a Gucci ambassador, stressed the importance of finding clothes that reflect all aspects of her personality. 

"To go out into the world, do hair and make-up and wear an outfit to look a certain way, it's super jarring," Dakota told Elle U.K. in 2021. "So to wear clothes in which I feel like myself is vital. I feel like, 'OK, this is a version of me.'"

photos
Dakota Johnson's Best Looks From Her Suspiria Press Tour

Scroll on to see her Fashion Week 'fit, as well as more of her most memorable looks.

 

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Rocker Chic

In Gucci

TheImageDirect.com
A Swan is Born

In Yves Saint Laurent

Robert Kamau/GC Images
A Vision in White

In Rodarte

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Getting Down to Business

In Gucci, RE/DONE and Magda Butrym

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix
Soft Rock

In Gucci

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Fairy Tale

In Gucci

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Bridal White

In Prada

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Hollywood Glam

In Christian Dior

Venturelli/WireImage
Beauty in Black

In Gucci

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA
Dancing Diamonds

In Gucci

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Classic Couture

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Starry-Eyed

In Gucci

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink

In Valentino

KOALL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Shining Star

In Yves Saint Laurent 

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

In Christian Dior

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Sunshine

In Gucci

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

In Armani Privé Couture

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Ruby Red

In Michael Kors

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Elegance Perfected

In Dior

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Coco Made Her Do It

In Chanel 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Tres Chic

In Christian Dior 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Oscar Worthy

In Saint Laurent

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Simply Flawless

In Saint Laurent.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Dark Angel

In Christian Dior.

Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Lovely Lining

In Balenciaga.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
On the Dot

In Balenciaga.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Glitter Girl

In Chanel Couture.

Getty Images
Simple Silhouette

In Gucci.

Getty Images
Little Black Sheath

In Cushnie et Ochs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gown & Gloves

in Jason Wu.

photos
View More Photos From Dakota Johnson's Best Looks

