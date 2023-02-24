Dakota Johnson Is 50 Shades of Chic at Milan Fashion Week

Watch : Dakota Johnson STUNS in Sheer Gown at Venice Film Festival

When it comes to fashion, Dakota Johnson's taste is far from singular.

Case in point: The Fifty Shades of Grey star's latest look. Dakota stepped out at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week runway show Feb. 24 clad in a sheer bodysuit from the luxury label. She paired the plunging top—which featured Gucci's signature Diamante pattern—with a black blazer and miniskirt that were also embroidered with the brand's logo.

The 33-year-old completed the sultry number with black translucent tights, knee-high boots, oversized sunglasses and a Gucci bag studded with silver spikes. For jewelry, Dakota wore delicate gold pieces, including a dainty chain necklace by Mikimoto with pearl detailing.

While her rocker chic ensemble is a departure from the dramatic, flowy gowns she often wears on red carpets, it nonetheless turned heads at the star-studded event, which was also attended by Salma Hayek and Jodie-Turner Smith.

Previously, the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress, who is also a Gucci ambassador, stressed the importance of finding clothes that reflect all aspects of her personality.

"To go out into the world, do hair and make-up and wear an outfit to look a certain way, it's super jarring," Dakota told Elle U.K. in 2021. "So to wear clothes in which I feel like myself is vital. I feel like, 'OK, this is a version of me.'"