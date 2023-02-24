Cold Justice Sneak Peek: Investigators Attempt to Solve the 1992 Murder of Natasha Atchley

"This place was just a rutted dirt trail not very different from this," San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon says while examining the scene of the crime in present day. "It had rained the night before. It rained the night the car was found. You see a bunch of sago palms and stuff like that in the side. That means there's a lot of water retention."

When Siegler attempts to understand how deep the hole surrounding Atchley's car might have been at the time, San Jacinto Country Assistant D.A. Robert Freyer says it could have been "easily a foot."

"That deep?!" Siegler responds in shock. "I thought y'all were going to say three inches. Dang!"

When Siegler and multiple members of the investigative crew realize they all used to drive the same Camaro as Atchley, a revelation comes to mind.

"Y'all remember when you would drive these cars and you would just park too close to a curb?" Siegler asks. "You couldn't open the door. It wouldn't open."