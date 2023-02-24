TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Watch : TikToker Noah Beck Admits There's "Pros and Cons" to Fame

TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul is in legal trouble.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Utah in Feb. 17 on suspicion of three misdemeanor charges—assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child—following a confrontation with an unnamed man. According to Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office records obtained by E! News, the #MomTok TikToker was freed from jail Feb. 18 morning on a pre-trial supervised release.

Taylor, a mother of two, could also face an additional charge over the incident.

"Following her jail booking, detectives received additional video evidence related to this case that resulted in the case being referred to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office for screening of felony assault charges against Ms. Paul," the Herriman City Police Department said in a statement. "This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul's minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul. Subsequently, our investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse with the District Attorney's Office."