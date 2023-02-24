12 Gifts That Every Outer Banks Fan Will Fall In Love With

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you know someone who is obsessed with the adventure-mystery saga that is Outer Banks, or if you just so happen to be that person, we welcome you to our Outer Banks-inspired gift guide filled with items that will have anyone fitting right in with the rest of the Pogues. From the white high top Converse that John B sports in the show to beaded jewelry inspired by Kiara's cool, beachy style, we've rounded up some of the best finds that any Outer Banks fan would be totally obsessed with. These are the perfect clothes, accessories, candles and more that you can shop during your Netflix binge-watching breaks!
Scroll below and get to shopping some of our favorite Outer Banks-inspired gift ideas from Etsy, Amazon and more.
Poppy Bracelet Set (of 5)
This multi-colored gold beaded bracelet set can be worn together or separately, and will add a playful and vibrant touch to any outfit. These are perfect for any Outer Banks fan who loves Kiara's accessorizing game!
Outer Banks Mug
This Outer Banks mug has good vibes written all over it, and it's the perfect sized mug for a series fan to sip their coffee or tea from in the morning.
Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Beach Cottage
Do you know someone who talks about wanting to transport themselves to Outer Banks? They can bring the Outer Banks to their home with this Beach Cottage scented candle from Homesick.
Women's Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Casual Shoes
Converse sneakers are the shoe of choice for many of the Pogues of Outer Banks. Gift the series fan in your life a pair of high top white Chucks so they can fit right in.
GROBRO7 3Pcs Outer Banks Necklaces
This necklace set from Amazon is perfect for the Outer Banks fan in your life. One reviewer shares, "super cute necklaces!! got these as an inspiration from the show "OBX". looks exactly like Kiara's!"
Aesthetic Shirt Outer Banks
This Outer Banks t-shirt is soft and comfortable, and it comes in so many colors and a cute print. One Etsy reviewer shares, "Really good quality shirt, and just the right size too. Love the print on the back!"
All Good Button-Down Top
The Outer Banks dress code is all about comfort and dressing for the ocean life. With warmer weather approaching, you can gift the Outer Banks enthusiast a casual, cute button-down top that we think the Pogues would approve of.
Outer Banks Crewneck Sweatshirt
Gift the OBX fan in your life this comfy and cute crewneck sweatshirt. One reviewer shares, "This shirt is AMAZING! It's 100% cotton, (how awesome is that?!) and it's so cute and comfortable! The color is true to the picture and I'm so obsessed! I am 5'5" and I got an XL for an oversized look and it sits a little below my butt. I love how it fits!"
Outer Banks Tv Show Collage Poster
This Outer Banks collage poster from Etsy is cute and colorful, and has all the quintessential show graphics and quotes that any series super fan would love.
Poguelandia Flag Sticker
Gift this Poguelandia flag sticker to an Outer Banks fan so they can decorate their water bottles, laptop cases, phones and more with it. One reviewer shares, "Exactly as described and super high quality. Not thin or flimsy, and doesn't peel. Even included some extra stickers and a cute card. Awesome price for an amazing product! Perfect addition to my water bottle!"
Smells Like The Outer Banks Candle
This 'Smells Like The Outer Banks' Candle will make for the perfect home gift for an OBX fan. One Etsy reviewer raves, "This item was amazing! It was a birthday gift for a friend, and it came right on time. Not to mention my friend loved it! It smells great, and the quality is amazing!"
WCGXKO TV Show Inspired Pogue Life North Carolina Zipper Pouch
This Pogue Life zipper pouch is perfect for any Outer Banks fan to use as a makeup bag, jewelry bag or to carry any other essentials. It has a cute, minimal design that any series fan would appreciate.
