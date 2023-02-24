Swarm Trailer Shows One Fan's Descent into Madness Over Beyoncé-Like Pop Star

In the dramatic trailer for Prime Video's Swarm, premiering March 17, Dominique Fishback spins out of control as a fan of a pop star who looks and feels an awful lot like Beyoncé.

You've heard of the Beyhive, now meet the Swarm.

In the Feb. 24 trailer for Prime Video's Swarm, Dominique Fishback plays Dre, described by the streamer as "a young woman obsessed with the world's biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey."

As it turns out, that pop star named Ni'Jah—played by Nirine S. Brown—bears a striking resemblance to Beyoncé

"She is not like everybody else," Dre says. "She knows what we're thinking and she gives it a name. She's a goddess."

The trailer for the show, created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, sees Dre opening up a credit card to purchase extremely pricey tickets to Ni'Jah's tour—likely an all-too-real scenario for anybody who has tried buying Renaissance tour tickets

However, when Dre's sister Marissa—played by Chloe Bailey—tells Dre that she can no longer worship Ni'Jah in the same way, Dre falls even deeper into Ni'Jah's rabid group of supporters called the Swarm.

As she starts to slip into the fandom mayhem, those around Dre warn her that things are not as they seem, with one person saying, "They are not your friends. Those are some crazy ass fans."

Dre, however, is in too deep—and that's when things get violent.

We see Dre loading a gun, covering up a blood stain the back seat of her car and mopping up a messy crime scene. 

When Dre and some of her new Swarm friends run into car trouble and they ask if Dre has a spare tire in her trunk, she screams, "No!"

"Damn!" one of them counters. "You got a dead body in there or something?"

In response, all Dre can do is laugh maniacally.

Yeah, we might not look in there.

Swarm premieres March 17 on Prime Video.

