Why Royal Family Fanatics Have to Watch E!'s New Original Rom-Com

Watch : Royal Rendezvous E!'s Rom-Com Movie SNEAK PEEK

Who wouldn't want to spend a week living in Prince William and Kate Middleton's fairytale world?

E!'s newest original rom-com Royal Rendezvous is giving fans a cheeky look into the world of a fictional British aristocracy when L.A. chef Cat—played by Isabella Gomez—finds her world turned upside down after she's invited to an Irish manor to cook for a local royal family.

For Gomez, the role was a dream come true. "I love rom-coms and growing up I always wanted to be the girl in a rom-com," the 25-year-old exclusively told E! News, "so when this fell in my lap I was like, 'Yes! Absolutely!'"

Being a laid-back SoCal native, Cat hilariously struggles to navigate the royal family's strict rules and proper etiquette during her week-long assignment. Which was relatable for the actress. "I am very much not somebody who fits into that world," Gomez admitted, "so I thought it was fun to get to play in it."

While the film movie pokes fun at the stuffiness of the family's traditions, it also plays into rom-com tropes as Cat finds herself in, you guessed it, an unexpected love triangle.