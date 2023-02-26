Exclusive

Why Royal Family Fanatics Have to Watch E!'s New Original Rom-Com

Who wouldn't want to spend a week living in Prince William and Kate Middleton's fairytale world?

E!'s newest original rom-com Royal Rendezvous is giving fans a cheeky look into the world of a fictional British aristocracy when L.A. chef Cat—played by Isabella Gomez—finds her world turned upside down after she's invited to an Irish manor to cook for a local royal family.

For Gomez, the role was a dream come true. "I love rom-coms and growing up I always wanted to be the girl in a rom-com," the 25-year-old exclusively told E! News, "so when this fell in my lap I was like, 'Yes! Absolutely!'"

Being a laid-back SoCal native, Cat hilariously struggles to navigate the royal family's strict rules and proper etiquette during her week-long assignment. Which was relatable for the actress. "I am very much not somebody who fits into that world," Gomez admitted, "so I thought it was fun to get to play in it."

While the film movie pokes fun at the stuffiness of the family's traditions, it also plays into rom-com tropes as Cat finds herself in, you guessed it, an unexpected love triangle.

"We could flow really easily between making fun of the genre and being like, 'Here's the stereotypical thing you want out of a rom-com,'" she explained. "But also adding a little bit of depth, a little bit of groundedness and a lot of really fun moments. It's just a really fun movie."

While Gomez doesn't obsessively follow the real British royal family's every move, she did admit, "I think the most involved I ever was was Meghan [Markle] and [Prince] Harry because, god, the drama."

Watch a preview of E!'s latest original film above.

Watch Royal Rendezvous tonight, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m., only on E!

