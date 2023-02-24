James Corden's The Late Late Show Finale Plans Revealed

Watch : James Corden Reveals Why He's LEAVING The Late Late Show

You don't want to be late late to this party!

To celebrate James Corden's final episode as host of The Late Late Show, CBS is throwing him a primetime special, airing April 27.

For the big sendoff, titled "The Last Last Late Late Show," Corden will reprise some of his most popular segments and sketches—Carpool Karaoke, Crosswalk the Musical, Take a Break and more—plus, Tom Cruise will take the audience's breath away.

Just a few hours after the primetime special, The Late Late Show will return to its regular 12:37 a.m. timeslot for its final episode after more than 28 years on the air.

Back in April, after seven years as host, Corden announced his plans to leave the show, which was previously hosted by Craig Ferguson, Craig Kilborn and Tom Snyder.

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way," Corden said in his April 28 monologue. "I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."