Bethenny Frankel Details Struggle With POTS Syndrome After Receiving Comments About Her Appearance

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Her Battle With POTS Syndrome

Bethenny Frankel is keeping it real when it comes to her health struggles.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about her battle with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

"There were some comments about my face looking different in recent videos, so here is why," Bethenny, 52, wrote on Instagram Feb. 23. "I'm bloated, swollen and I've gained 4 lbs., in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can."

POTS is a condition that causes your heart to beat faster than normal when you transition from sitting or lying down to standing up, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

But as Bethenny noted, several factors contribute to her own personal health struggles. "I suffer from chronic severe dehydration," she explained. "I have always experienced extremely low blood pressure and dehydration, but it's gotten exponentially worse."

And when you combine altitude and a dry climate similar to the one she is currently experiencing in Aspen, Colo., Bethenny says additional challenges surface.