Celebrate Christina Applegate's SAG Awards Nomination With an Ode to Her Unforgettable Roles

Christina Applegate Hints at Her Retirement From Acting

Will this be the year Christina Applegate finally gets her SAG Award?

Fifteen years after her first nomination in 2008, the actress enters the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 a seven-time nominee. Applegate is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role of Jen Harding in Netflix's Dead to Me, joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hacks' Jean Smart.

As Applegate previously noted, this awards show will be a particularly poignant event for her as she continues her journey with multiple sclerosis.

"It's my last awards show as an actor probably, so it's kind of a big deal," the 51-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter Feb. 8. "Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment."