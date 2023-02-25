Celebrate Christina Applegate's SAG Awards Nomination With an Ode to Her Unforgettable Roles

Will this be the year Christina Applegate finally gets her SAG Award?
Fifteen years after her first nomination in 2008, the actress enters the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 a seven-time nominee. Applegate is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role of Jen Harding in Netflix's Dead to Me, joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hacks' Jean Smart.
As Applegate previously noted, this awards show will be a particularly poignant event for her as she continues her journey with multiple sclerosis.
"It's my last awards show as an actor probably, so it's kind of a big deal," the 51-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter Feb. 8. "Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment."
Applegate publicly shared her battle with multiple sclerosis on social media in August 2021, explaining she'd received her diagnosis a few months prior while working on the third and final season of Dead to Me.
"To be honest, being diagnosed with MS last year and what had happened to my body, to my mind, to my spirit, to my everything, of course, I didn't want to be around anyone or talk about it," the Samantha Who? alum said on a December episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "But I had to go to work. I was not forced to go to work, but I made sure that we finished the show. We had to finish the show. That was a part of my family. Linda Cardellini, Liz Feldman, everyone there is my family and there was a story that we needed to finish. And I pushed as hard as I could through that."
Working on the series, she said, helped her navigate this new chapter of her life.
"The beauty of Dead to Me is that it gave me almost this weird platform of dealing with it," she continued, "where I didn't have to be on all the time, and I didn't have to make all the jokes, and I could fall apart in a scene and it was my soul actually falling apart unfortunately in front of the world. But it was cathartic in a beautiful way."
In honor of Applegate's most recent SAG Awards nod, here's a look back at a few more of her unforgettable roles from over the years.
The 29th annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.