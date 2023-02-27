These Cast Reunions at the 2023 SAG Awards Will Have You in Your Feels

The 2023 SAG Awards red carpet brought together the casts of many of your favorite TV shows and movies on Feb. 26—including The White Lotus and The Parent Trap. Join the fun here.

By Daniel Trainor, Angie Orellana Hernandez Feb 27, 2023 1:37 AMTags
Reunited and it feels so good.

The 2023 SAG Awards red carpet was a venerable who's who of the entertainment industry, including the casts of some of your favorite TV shows and movies who reunited Feb. 26 at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Century City, Calif.

The cast of Netflix's Ozark—including nominees Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner—traded in the rough-and-tumble Missouri mountains for a reunion under the bright lights of Hollywood. Ozark, the most nominated television show of the evening, is also looking for its first win for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. (For a full list of nominees, click here.)

Season two of HBO's The White Lotus is among those facing off against Ozark for the Ensemble in a Drama Series crown. And at the award show, Jennifer Coolidge reunited with several of her former resort mates—including Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson. Once you've stayed at a White Lotus property, the SAG Awards red carpet is a breeze.

SAG Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

The educators of Abbott Elementary—including nominee Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams—left their cardigans and khakis at home in favor of a bit of glitz and glamour. The ABC sitcom is nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series alongside Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building.

On the movie side, Everything Everywhere All At Once co-stars Stephanie Hsu and Tallie Medel—who played onscreen girlfriends—hit the red carpet together for an out-of-this-universe reunion.

Keep scrolling to see more of your favorite casts reunite at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Ozark

Jason Bateman and Julia Garner

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Barry

Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root and Anthony Carrigan

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Gunpowder Milkshake

Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Severance

Michael Chernus, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry and Patricia Arquette

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Parks and Recreation

Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco, Sabrina Impacciatore and Beatrice Granno

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Better Call Saul

Patrick Fabian, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn and Tony Dalton

Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu and Tallie Medel

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
The White Lotus

Leo Woodall, Meghann Fahy and Theo James

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Parent Trap

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter

