These Cast Reunions at the 2023 SAG Awards Will Have You in Your Feels

Reunited and it feels so good.
The 2023 SAG Awards red carpet was a venerable who's who of the entertainment industry, including the casts of some of your favorite TV shows and movies who reunited Feb. 26 at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Century City, Calif.
The cast of Netflix's Ozark—including nominees Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner—traded in the rough-and-tumble Missouri mountains for a reunion under the bright lights of Hollywood. Ozark, the most nominated television show of the evening, is also looking for its first win for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. (For a full list of nominees, click here.)
Season two of HBO's The White Lotus is among those facing off against Ozark for the Ensemble in a Drama Series crown. And at the award show, Jennifer Coolidge reunited with several of her former resort mates—including Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson. Once you've stayed at a White Lotus property, the SAG Awards red carpet is a breeze.
The educators of Abbott Elementary—including nominee Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams—left their cardigans and khakis at home in favor of a bit of glitz and glamour. The ABC sitcom is nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series alongside Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building.
On the movie side, Everything Everywhere All At Once co-stars Stephanie Hsu and Tallie Medel—who played onscreen girlfriends—hit the red carpet together for an out-of-this-universe reunion.
Keep scrolling to see more of your favorite casts reunite at the 2023 SAG Awards.