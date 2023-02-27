These Cast Reunions at the 2023 SAG Awards Will Have You in Your Feels

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Zendaya, Austin Butler & More

Reunited and it feels so good.

The 2023 SAG Awards red carpet was a venerable who's who of the entertainment industry, including the casts of some of your favorite TV shows and movies who reunited Feb. 26 at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Century City, Calif.

The cast of Netflix's Ozark—including nominees Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner—traded in the rough-and-tumble Missouri mountains for a reunion under the bright lights of Hollywood. Ozark, the most nominated television show of the evening, is also looking for its first win for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. (For a full list of nominees, click here.)

Season two of HBO's The White Lotus is among those facing off against Ozark for the Ensemble in a Drama Series crown. And at the award show, Jennifer Coolidge reunited with several of her former resort mates—including Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson. Once you've stayed at a White Lotus property, the SAG Awards red carpet is a breeze.