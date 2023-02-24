Princess Diana Appears with Baby Prince William and King Charles in Never-Before-Seen Photos

Watch : Princess Diana's Lasting Legacy Lives on Through Her Sons

A treasure trove of Royal memories have been unearthed.

Previously unseen private family photos of the late Princess Diana and then-husband King Charles III as young parents with their then-baby boy Prince William are set to be put up for auction next month.

The pics also feature Queen Elizabeth II. They were taken in September 1982, when William, the new Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, was about 3 months old, and two years before his brother Prince Harry was born.

The Royal family appears at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a favorite among the Queen's residences. The monarch had vacationed there annually with her loved ones in the late summers and early falls and passed away there peacefully at age 96 in September 2022.

The photos also show the family with their friend John King, Baron King of Wartnaby, a British Airways official.

The pics, along with their original negatives, will be auctioned by Willingham Auctions in Cambridge, UK on March 4.