Princess Diana Appears with Baby Prince William and King Charles in Never-Before-Seen Photos

Previously unseen Royal family photos featuring Princess Diana and King Charles with their then-3-month-old son Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II have been listed for auction. See them here.

A treasure trove of Royal memories have been unearthed.

Previously unseen private family photos of the late Princess Diana and then-husband King Charles III as young parents with their then-baby boy Prince William are set to be put up for auction next month.

The pics also feature Queen Elizabeth II. They were taken in September 1982, when William, the new Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, was about 3 months old, and two years before his brother Prince Harry was born.

The Royal family appears at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a favorite among the Queen's residences. The monarch had vacationed there annually with her loved ones in the late summers and early falls and passed away there peacefully at age 96 in September 2022.

The photos also show the family with their friend John King, Baron King of Wartnaby, a British Airways official.

The pics, along with their original negatives, will be auctioned by Willingham Auctions in Cambridge, UK on March 4.

Read on to see the Royal family photos below:

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Balmoral Holiday

Never-before-seen photos of Princess DianaPrince WilliamKing Charles and Queen Elizabeth II were put up for a March 4, 2023 auctionat  Willingham Auctions in Cambridge, U.K.

The photos were taken in September 1982, when William was 3 months old, at Balmoral Castle, one of the Queen's favorite residences and where she spent her final days before her death at age 96 in September 2022.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Baby Love

Princess Diana appears with Prince William.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Future Kings

King Charles, then Prince Charles, holds Prince William.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Mommy & Me

Princess Diana carries Prince William.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
All Smiles

King Charles grins while holding Prince William.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Doting Upon William

Princess Diana holds Prince William while standing with family friend John King, Baron King of Wartnaby, a British Airways official.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Mother & Son

Queen Elizabeth II appears with King Charles and family friend John King, Baron King of Wartnaby, a British Airways official.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Father & Son

King Charles appears with Prince William.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Baby Bliss

Princess Diana and family friend John King, Baron King of Wartnaby, a British Airways official, appear with a 3-month-old Prince William.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Family Friend

Princess Diana appears with family friend John King, Baron King of Wartnaby, a British Airways official.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Princess on Holiday

Princess Diana appears on the grounds of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Princess Pose

Princess Diana poses for a pic on the grounds of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Family & Friend

Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles stand near family friend John King, Baron King of Wartnaby, a British Airways official.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Friends

Princess Diana poses with a friend at Balmoral Castle.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Nature Outing

Princess Diana sits on the grass.

WILLINGHAM AUCTIONS/ BAV MEDIA/SPLASH NEWS ONLINE
Say Cheese

Princess Diana poses for a photo with family friend John King, Baron King of Wartnaby, a British Airways official.

