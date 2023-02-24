Create a Flawless, Airbrushed Look In 30 Seconds and Save 50% On It Cosmetics Powder Foundation

Do you want more info before you shop? Here are some rave reviews from people who love this set.

IT Cosmetics Celebration Foundation Duo with Brush Reviews

A shopper declared, "This is absolutely my favorite foundation. I have acne prone, sensitive skin and am allergic to nearly every foundation I have tried. This applies smoothly, the coverage is buildable and lasts for the day. I love the way it makes my skin look. Thank you It Cosmetics!"

Another gushed, "I love this stuff. It covers smoothly and naturally, and is so easy to use. I have tried many, many liquid, cream and powder, and cream to powder foundations. This is by far the best of all those categories. Looks good with or without primer, and has great staying power. I can use cream blush or powder over it. I'm telling you this is the bomb on my 60's something skin. Very natural. Did my sisters makeup for her sons wedding with it and she is sold, too."

Someone admitted, "I was very hesitant about this foundation, but decided to give it a try anyway and I'm so happy I did! It is the best foundation I ever used. And I've tried a lot! It goes on smoothly with the brush that came with it... I was afraid the powder would set in the creases, but it does not. I'm really happy with this product and would recommend it highly!"

"This really is the best powder foundation I've ever used. The brush is amazing and the foundation lasts all day without a primer....I'm talking gym workouts too," a QVC customer reviewed.

A fan of the product explained, "I'm a mom to 3 littles with no time to get ready like I used to do before kids. This helps me get ready fast and provides great coverage without having to get messy with liquid foundation. I also LOVE the brush! It works well with this product to deliver full coverage and it is so soft. I'm so glad I snatched this up on auto-delivery because I don't want to be without this foundation!"

"This is my go-to daily foundation. I get the perfect flawless coverage using this product. I have tried all other IT Cosmetics foundations and this is my all time favorite. Not thick, cakey, drying or transparent whatsoever. LOVE this product and highly recommend," a shopper raved.

