Pet Parents Swear By These 15 Problem-Solving Products

Whether you're the proud parent of the most adorable pupper-wupper or kitty-kat, you know that caring for a pet is, in many ways, like raising a child. It takes a lot of dedicated attention, love and mindfulness to maintain your fur baby's daily mental, emotional and physical health. Thus, as many pet parents are sure to relate, you want nothing but the best for your pupper or kitty.
With so many different pet products available on the market, from treats to beds to grooming supplies, it can be difficult to discern which ones can not only talk the talk but walk the walk, too. As proud pet parents ourselves, we fully understand the struggles, which is why we've rounded up some top-rated, problem-solving finds from Amazon to ease your stress and provide the best care with minimal effort.
From yummy dental treats to anxiety-easing stuffed toys and soothing ear-cleaning wipes, these items are loved by pet parents and fur babies alike. They cover a range of different obstacles you might come across as you care for your dog or cat, so you'll be paws-itively ready for anything that comes your way. In other words, these Amazon products are sure to be purr-fectly suited to you and your pet's needs.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
This pet hair remover, which has over 103,600 5-star reviews on Amazon, is perfect for grooming your furry friend on the go. It includes a reusable lint brush remover that traps and removes hair for hassle-free cleanup.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I have never written a review for a product before. I really didn't think this thing would work. I'm not one to jump on what I perceive as a gimmick. But I was desperate to find something that could take my long haired, black cat's hair off of a new comforter that I couldn't throw in the wash every week. My comforter has a lot of details, texture and stitching with many uneven surfaces, and I was using lint rollers, but found myself going through so many sheets and the time it took for me to peel and replace was ridiculous. My cat sheds a lot! I just took this thing out of the box and thought I would try it before I threw it away. Alas! I was shocked at how well this thing works, and how little time it took me to roll over my king size bed's comforter. Then I opened the little hatch and in one minute of rolling I removed a wad of hair. I haven't tried it on furniture yet but if it worked on my complicated comforter I'm sure it will do even better on a smooth piece of furniture. Seriously."
Easy-Going Reversible Couch Cover For Dogs
Protect your furniture from daily wear, tear, spills, stains and fur with this water-resistant, reversible couch cover that has 61,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. It's available in 32 colors, as well as 11 different options tailored to various couch and furniture pieces, from chairs to loveseats to recliners and more.
One Amazon shopper called this the "best purchase idea for my dog," writing, "I bought 2 of these couch covers and 1 oversized recliner one. I cannot tell you how HAPPY I am with these. They go on easy and pretty much stay in place. (of course my couch is faux not leather so that helps.) I remove these every week to wash/dry them (so no dog smell in my house) and have had NO problems with getting them back on. They don't shrink or pill. I'm sure they'll eventually wear out but then I'll purchase them again in a heartbeat. BTW, my dog loves it when they're washed and smell good so she gets right back up when they're put back on. Good purchase, very pleased."
Feline Greenies Adult Dental Cat Treats
With over 33,200 5-star Amazon reviews, these dental cat treats are loved by shoppers and kitties alike. The crunchy texture helps clean teeth and freshen breath, and there are no artificial flavors or preservatives in the formula, according to the brand. The treats are made with natural ingredents and added vitamins, minerals and other balance nutrients, and they come in oven-roasted chicken flavor.
Various reviewers on Amazon raved about how these treats not only suit the tastebuds of picky felines, but also how they help with issues like plaque, tartar and unpleasant breath. One shopper wrote, "My cats hate letting me brush their teeth, it's a hassle every time. These noticeably helped my cats breath! They make for good treats and the cats genuinely enjoy them. This box lasted me a good while, too. Good value!"
Lickimat Classic Dog Slow Feeders
If your pupper tends to get restlessly anxious during stressful times like vet visits, bath time, nail clipping, injury recovery and grooming, this slow feeder lick mat with 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews is a worthwhile investment. It works with various raw, wet, dry and liquid foods and treats, and it's also a geat system for subtly delivering supplements and medications, too.
One shopper on Amazon wrote, "I have an anxious rescue dog that uses licking as a comfort. I thought this might help her and it did. The mats stick to my old vinyl floor just fine. I spread creamy peanut butter on them and it spreads nicely. Depending on how much peanut butter I add, it keeps her busy for at least 20 minutes. They lift off the floor easily and come perfectly clean in the dishwasher. She's happy getting a treat that she can lick, I'm happy she's not licking herself! I would buy these again."
Upsky Cat Toy Roller 3-Level Turntable
This interactive, multi-level turntable toy with 28,600+ 5-star reviews on Amazon is sure to entertain your kitty. Made of ultra-strong and tear-resistant PP, the toy is equipped with a non-slip base and will provide your fur baby with endless mental stimulation and physical exercise without you having to lift a finger.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "My kitten is very active and he loves to chase. He plays with this toy at least once a day. He really enjoys playing with this at night and I can sleep knowing he's not rolling toys under the refrigerator or couch! I assembled the toy and put the leg of my kitchen chair in the hole. So I didn't put the top on and my kitten plays with it under the kitchen chair. Everyone enjoys watch him leap over and under the chair and stand on his back legs. So it a win win. I reccomend this product to any active kitty who loves to chase."
Pieviev Cat Litter Mat
This cat litter mat has 39,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and features a double-layer honeycomb design to effectively catch and trap litter for mess-free cleanup. According to the brand, the bottom layer is waterproof and slip-resistant to prevent any liquids from going through or moving around. The mat is made of durable and washable EVA material that's also gently on your kitty's paws.
One reviewer on Amazon described this product as a "game changer." They wrote, "I bought this mat after watching a Youtube video on someone who travels in an RV with their cats. They swore by this mat to keep from tracking cat little all over their little van camper. We bought one for the house and wow what a game changer. No more litter all over the floor. 98% of the cat litter gets caught in the little honeycombs and can be dumped back into the cat box. We also bought one for our RV which we have not tried yet, but I already know that it will be a blessing not to be stepping in cat litter in the RV. I love this mat and only wish I would have found it sooner."
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags
These pet waste bags have over 145,200 5-star reviews on Amazon and are available in both lavender-scented or unscented options. They're leak-proof and feature an extra-long and extra-durable design to accommodate any size of waste for easy cleanup.
Different reviewers on Amazon mention using these bags to clean up both dog poop and cat litter. According to one shopper, "These are by far the best waste bags! I've tried switching to generic waste bags from my local store and they don't work as well as Earth Rated. I like how easy it is to tear the bags at the perforated line and how large the bag is. I can fit two or three of my dog's poops in them if she decides to go multiple times on our walk. The bag is also thick enough where it doesn't feel like I'm directly holding dog poop in my hand. I don't mind paying a little more for these specific waste bags because they last us a long time and they are 100% worth it!"
Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pee Pads
Whether you're traveling with your doggo, training your puppy or assisting your senior furry pal, these absorbent pee pads are an absolute must-have. The absorent core turns liquid into gel on contact, making for a quick dry surface that is also lined with a plastic border to prevent overflow and keep your floors safe from damage.
These pads have 124,800+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. One happy reviewer wrote, "These are the very best puppy pads I have ever bought. I have had many puppies and dogs and have used many brands of puppy pads. These do not stink. They absorb every drop. They are nice and big. They do not rip/tear apart. They are very sturdy. Seriously, you will not be disappointed in them. I have even use them for art projects with the kids on my couch, and nothing has leaked through. I have used them as a quick changing pad for the grandkids….they really work! They really do last."
Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Cat Litter
With over 48,300 5-star Amazon reviews, this clumping cat litter is a stellar option for handling your kitty's physical needs. Made of 100% bentonite clay, this cat litter forms hard clumps that won't break down and are easy to scoop out. The brand also notes the odor control, low dust and low tracking features of this litter formula.
According to one Amazon shopper, "My niece had a cat that she loved very much but it had a litter box aversion. It had many many accidents. She took the cat to the vet at least 4 times trying to solve the problem. Nothing the vet did or suggested worked. She was almost to the point of giving her cat up because she couldn't take it destroying her home. My daughter suggested she try Dr Elsey's litter because our cats love it so much. She used the Dr Elsey's litter and the cat hasn't had a problem since. So glad she was able to keep her cat. If you are thinking about purchasing this go ahead and do it. I think you will be happy you did."
Vansky LED Blacklight Pet Urine Detector
Depending on how you look at it, this handy UV pet urine detector flashlight with 38,600+ 5-star reviews on Amazon will either be your favorite or least favorite tool in your pet supply inventory. If you think you're ready to handle the truth even if you might be surprised by the results, this flashlight helps detect food stains, pet urine stains and more on rugs, carpets and clothes that are otherwise invisible to your naked eye— one reviewer on Amazon accurately summed up the experience, writing, "Oh nuts, now I need to have the carpet cleaned."
They added, "Bought this UV black light to find where our really old cat was vomiting around the house (yuck). So, now I can see them all, and know where to clean them. It also helped me to find mouse tracks (urine) in the garage and allowed me to find how they were getting into the garage, and focus on the right places to trap them. Really helped."
Pet MD Dog Ear Cleaner Wipes
These ear cleaner wipes have 34,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and for good reason. The disposable, non-irritating wipes gently clean, deadorize and soothe your pets' ears, helping to prevent ear infections, reduce wax buildup and remove debris in and around the ear, according to the brand.
One reviewer on Amazon highlighted the "fast acting" property of these wipes, writing, "Our aging dog started having problems with his ears being itchy. It was driving him crazy and often he would scratch too hard, causing his skin to bleed. Within a couple of days of using these once per day, he stopped scratching! We've been treating his ears every day and he's a happy boy again."
SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy
If your fur baby struggles with separation anxiety, stress or loneliness, this Snuggle Puppy stuffed toy with 43,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews may be just what they need. It comes with 2 AAA batteries that help recreate the feeling of a pulsing heartbeat to help calm your pupper down throughout the day and night when you can't be by their side. Did we mention that it's also machiine washable and easy to clean?
One Amazon reviewer noted that this product "literally changed my life." They added, "I got a shelter puppy about 4 days before ordering this. The first couple of nights were LONG. She whined for 15-20 minutes straight every time she was in her crate before falling asleep for a little bit and waking us up crying a few hours later. ONE NIGHT with this toy and our 11 week old puppy did not cry once throughout the night-even as we put her in the crate. This toy has helped her soooo much and it has improved my sleep quality too!! Could not recommend more"
Luciphia Calming Pet Blankets - Set of 3
These 3-pack pet blankets with 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews are available in three different sizes and are made of 100% microfiber and soft sherpa fleece, delivering maximum coziness for your furry pal. They're soft and lightweight, making them perfect for travel as well as protecting furniture from scratching and pet hair.
According to one reviewer, "Bought these blankets for our new Maltese puppy. He is a little guy who doesn't know he's pint sized. He personally rearranges everything to suit his exacting standards. These fuzzy blanket lets him make the perfect nest every night. They wash up without shrinking on permanent press. I expect them to last a long time even being tossed around every night before our little guy finds his landing spot."
Feeyar AirTag Cat Collar
If your kitty or puppy loves answering the call of adventure, this AirTag-compatible collar is an absolute must-have for your peace of mind. It's available in six different colors and two sizes, and it securely fits the Apple AirTag to prevent it from falling off or dangling while your fur baby is out exploring the world.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "After 4-5 collars this one is a winner! My cat is comfortable with it, hasn't snagged on anything or come off for any reason but most of all the Apple AirTag fits snug and has not come out randomly. I highly recommend this cat collar. My cat is a 6 years old male weighing 12 1/2 pounds. Still climbs trees and has yet to get caught on anything!"
Gonicc Dog & Cat Pets Nail Clippers and Trimmers
These pet nail clippers and trimmers have 44,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and they come with a variety of useful features that make for a safe, stress-free and quick trimming experience for pet parents and furry pals alike. They come with a hidden nail file that's conveniently stored in the handle, and the safety stop blade helps reduce the risk of cutting your pet's nails too short.
One Amazon reviewer called these clippers/trimmers "perfection." They wrote, "Bought these to use on my 9 yr old 95lb husky. The boy HATES nail trimming. With the last 2 clippers I would struggle to cut through his nails. So bad that he would jerk and cry and try to run. It would also cause his nails to split horribly. With THESE freaking clippers. Amazing! Hardly any struggle to clip (I'm weak what can I say), which means he hardly had a problem with the clippings. And not a single nail split! 10/10 would recommend this for any weak girlies out there just tryin to cut their doggos nails."
